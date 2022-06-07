Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is the latest touring Broadway production to come to San Antonio

At the heart of Beautiful are the songs King wrote throughout her career and the stories behind them.

By on Tue, Jun 7, 2022

click to enlarge The production follows King's monumental career through all its ups and downs. - JOAN MARCUS
Joan Marcus
The production follows King's monumental career through all its ups and downs.
Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will highlight the life and music of Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Carole King for four shows across three days.

At the heart of Beautiful are the songs King wrote throughout her career and the stories behind them.

From the musical collaborations with first husband Gerry Goffin to her work with best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann to her solo career as a chart-topping pop singer, the production follows King's monumental career through all its ups and downs.

Songs including "You've Got a Friend," "I Feel the Earth Move" and the title song "Beautiful" will have your head bopping along throughout the whole show — apologies in advance if you walk out with a catchy refrain or two stuck in your head as you make your way to your car.

$45-$231, 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Arts Slideshows

Watch a movie outdoors Various Locations, slabcinema.com Slab Cinema, San Antonio's favorite purveyor of outdoor film screenings, has something for everyone to enjoy. With film series offered at various locations throughout the city featuring everything from classic James Bond films to the latest blockbusters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you're sure to find a movie to suit your (and your friends' and family's) tastes. Photo via Instagram / slabcinema

25 bucket list activities to do in San Antonio before summer ends
Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
Schlitterbahn Waterpark New Braunfels 400 N. Liberty Ave., New Braunfels, (830) 625-2351, schlitterbahn.com Perhaps Central Texas’ favorite summer destination, this Schlitterbahn outpost pretty much gives you four water parks in one. This park is located on the Comal River, using the space for tube chutes, rides, tube slides and pools using the spring-fed river water. That means the water is always a cool 72 degrees! There’s plenty of ways to cool down and have fun, so make it a point to explore it all! Photo via Instagram / bahnnewbraunfels

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
The St. Anthony, A Luxury Collection Hotel 300 E. Travis St., (210) 227-4392, marriott.com Check into this posh downtown hotel and treat yourself to a visit to the rooftop infinity pool. In addition to gorgeous views of downtown, you have a front-row seat to Rudy Herrera’s vibrant mural The Last Parade. Photo via Instagram / thestanthonyhotel

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into

