Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is the latest touring Broadway production to come to San Antonio

click to enlarge Joan Marcus The production follows King's monumental career through all its ups and downs.

Broadway'swill highlight the life and music of Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Carole King for four shows across three days.At the heart ofare the songs King wrote throughout her career and the stories behind them.From the musical collaborations with first husband Gerry Goffin to her work with best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann to her solo career as a chart-topping pop singer, the production follows King's monumental career through all its ups and downs.Songs including "You've Got a Friend," "I Feel the Earth Move" and the title song "Beautiful" will have your head bopping along throughout the whole show — apologies in advance if you walk out with a catchy refrain or two stuck in your head as you make your way to your car.