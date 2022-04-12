Blue Star Contemporary and Sala Diaz bring Clemonce Heard back to San Antonio for poetry reading

click to enlarge Heyd Fontenot Clemonce Heard was a Casa Chuck resident artist at Sala Diaz in 2021.

Blue Star Contemporary and Sala Diaz have partnered to bring poet Clemonce Heard to San Antonio on Thursday, April 14 for National Poetry Month.Heard will read from his recently published poetry collection,, which investigates the events of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.The winner of the 2020 Anhinga Robert Dana Prize, Heard's work has been featured inand elsewhere. He also served as the 2021 resident artist at Casa Chuck at Sala Diaz.Tickets for the event are $50, which include admission, light snacks, drinks and a copy of Heard's. Ticket revenue will benefit both Sala Diaz and Blue Star Contemporary equally.