Blue Star Contemporary announces new name, the Contemporary at Blue Star

The Contemporary is open weekly from Wednesday through Sunday.
Blue Star Contemporary has taken on a new name.
Starting Friday, Sept. 30, the contemporary art nonprofit based in the Blue Star Arts Complex will be known as the Contemporary at Blue Star, according to a press statement.
The name change is accompanied by a new website designed and developed by digital design firm Spellerberg Associates and a brand identity executed by local graphic designer Jamie Stolarski. The website URL has also been updated to contemporarysa.org
"We are delighted to take this bold new step for our institution," Mary Heathcott, the Contemporary’s executive director, said in a statement. “After the last couple of years, we are entering a new era of reinvention and positive change. Led by our mission to inspire, nurture, and innovate through contemporary art, this new identity for San Antonio’s first nonprofit home for contemporary art prioritizes our commitment to the art and artists of today."
The Contemporary will celebrate its new name at its First Friday Block Party on Friday, Oct. 7 from 6-8 p.m. at 116 Blue Star. The free event will feature a DJ and an interactive screen printing station, where bandanas and T-shirts will be provided with an accompanying donation to the Contemporary. Attendees can also explore the five exhibitions currently on view in the Contemporary's galleries.
In November, the nonprofit's Red Dot Art Sale and Show will return for its 32nd year. Red Dot will begin with the annual art sale fundraiser on Wednesday, Nov. 9 ($50, 7-10 p.m.
). The exhibition will feature works by more than 100 San Antonio artists, and will be on view Nov. 11-Jan. 22, 2023. Proceeds from Red Dot's art sales equally benefit the Contemporary and the artists themselves.
The Contemporary is open noon-5 p.m. Wednesday, noon-8 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission to the galleries is free.
