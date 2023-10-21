Brackenridge Park Conservancy releasing 600 fish into San Antonio River

The stocking is ahead of the conservancy's annual Family & Friends Fishing Day on Saturday, Oct. 28, the group said in a Facebook post. The event will offer kids between the ages of 5 and 16 free basic fishing lessons taught by instructors and volunteers.
The conservancy will provide free bait while supplies last, and it also will assign fishing areas to those using loaner equipment. Those with their own equipment can fish the entire day.
Pre-registration and signups are now open at the Brackenridge Park Conservancy website.
