Brackenridge Park Conservancy releasing 600 fish into San Antonio River

The group is releasing channel catfish into the river ahead of its annual Family & Friends Fishing Day.

By on Sat, Oct 21, 2023 at 7:31 am

click to enlarge Brackenridge Park Conservancy personal dump fish into the San Antonio River - Instagram / @brackenridge_park_conservancy
Instagram / @brackenridge_park_conservancy
Brackenridge Park Conservancy personal dump fish into the San Antonio River
The San Antonio River at Brackenridge Park soon will be teeming with more than 600 channel catfish, according to details shared by the Brackenridge Park Conservancy.

The stocking is ahead of the conservancy's annual Family & Friends Fishing Day on Saturday, Oct. 28, the group said in a Facebook post. The event will offer kids between the ages of 5 and 16 free basic fishing lessons taught by instructors and volunteers.


The conservancy will provide free bait while supplies last, and it also will assign fishing areas to those using loaner equipment. Those with their own equipment can fish the entire day.

Pre-registration and signups are now open at the Brackenridge Park Conservancy website.

