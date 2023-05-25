VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Briscoe Museum's new exhibition 'Southwest Rising' honors the legacy of Elaine Horwitch

The gallery director and art dealer brought contemporary national and international art into a space previously dominated by historic and Western traditional creations.

By on Thu, May 25, 2023 at 9:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge John Fincher (b. 1941) Monaco, 2014. Oil on linen, 54 x 84 in. Collection of Robin S. Black - John Fincher, courtesy of Briscoe Western Art Museum
John Fincher, courtesy of Briscoe Western Art Museum
John Fincher (b. 1941) Monaco, 2014. Oil on linen, 54 x 84 in. Collection of Robin S. Black
Elaine Horwitch was known for her influence on the Southwestern art scene as a gallery director and art dealer starting in the 1970s. She brought contemporary national and international art into a space previously dominated by historic and Western traditional creations.

What's more, her appreciation for innovative art styles fueled the careers of hundreds of Southwestern artists and made her a leader in fostering "Southwest pop" art. She backed Indigenous, Latino, folk and craft art by placing it alongside widely known international pieces, making way for the regional form's expansion from its traditional norms.

"Southwest Rising: Contemporary Art and the Legacy of Elaine Horwitch" features 45 works drawn from the Tucson Museum of Art and private loans from New Mexico, Oklahoma and San Antonio. It includes works by Bob Wade, Anne Coe, Georgia O'Keeffe and Billy Schenck, among others.

$8-$14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Monday May 26-Sep. 4, Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New 200-acre park opens in far North San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

The Classen-Steubing Ranch Park will feature an inclusive playground in honor of a local three-year-old who drowned at a Stone Oak swim school in 2018.

Theatrical exhibition 'Big Little Stage' opens at the McNay Art Museum June 1

By Caroline Wolff

Paul Steinberg, Maquette for La Périchole, ca. 2013. Paper, board, metal, and digital photos. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of The Tobin Theatre Arts Fund, 2018.34. © Paul Steinberg

Criminology expert Scott Bonn delves into the mythos surrounding murderers at the Tobin Center

By Dalia Gulca

Scott Bonn will discuss the myths and misrepresentations that surround serial killers.

Memorial Day with River Walk Artisan Show offers a leisurely way to celebrate the holiday weekend

By Dalia Gulca

The booths will include various arts and crafts available for purchase.

Also in Arts

New 200-acre park opens in far North San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

The Classen-Steubing Ranch Park will feature an inclusive playground in honor of a local three-year-old who drowned at a Stone Oak swim school in 2018.

Grease cast members will come to San Antonio in July for the Summer Lovin' Celebration

By Colin Houston

The T-Birds perform "Summer Nights" in the 1978 film.

San Antonio author Shea Serrano brings comedy series based on his upbringing to Amazon Freevee

By Kiko Martinez

Primo follows the character Rafa (second from left) as he navigates high school and a complicated home life.

San Antonio Spurs see rush on season tickets after winning draft lottery

By Michael Karlis

Spurs Sports and Entertainment Chairman Peter J. Holt holds the No. 1 lottery pick for the 2023 NBA Draft on Tuesday in Chicago.
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us