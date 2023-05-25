Briscoe Museum's new exhibition 'Southwest Rising' honors the legacy of Elaine Horwitch

click to enlarge John Fincher, courtesy of Briscoe Western Art Museum John Fincher (b. 1941) Monaco, 2014. Oil on linen, 54 x 84 in. Collection of Robin S. Black

Elaine Horwitch was known for her influence on the Southwestern art scene as a gallery director and art dealer starting in the 1970s. She brought contemporary national and international art into a space previously dominated by historic and Western traditional creations.What's more, her appreciation for innovative art styles fueled the careers of hundreds of Southwestern artists and made her a leader in fostering "Southwest pop" art. She backed Indigenous, Latino, folk and craft art by placing it alongside widely known international pieces, making way for the regional form's expansion from its traditional norms."Southwest Rising: Contemporary Art and the Legacy of Elaine Horwitch" features 45 works drawn from the Tucson Museum of Art and private loans from New Mexico, Oklahoma and San Antonio. It includes works by Bob Wade, Anne Coe, Georgia O'Keeffe and Billy Schenck, among others.