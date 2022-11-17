Briscoe Western Art Museum hosts annual Yanaguana Indian Arts Festival on Saturday, Nov. 19

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Briscoe Western Art Museum The festival celebrates modern and traditional Native American cultures and practices and their lasting influence on the American West.

This annual gathering invites visitors to take in drum circles with pow wow-style dancing, artist demonstrations, storytelling and hands-on crafting while sampling Native American-inspired cuisine from San Antonio food truck REZ'Rvation Only.Named in honor of the Payaya people, the original inhabitants of the San Antonio area, this festival celebrates modern and traditional Native American cultures and practices and their lasting influence on the American West. "Yanaguana" is the Payayan word for the San Antonio River.The all-day event will open with a spiritual blessing and close with a native flute performance by artist, educator and performer Tim Blueflint. Along with the family-friendly festivities, attendees can explore the museum's collection free of charge.