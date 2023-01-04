Briscoe Western Art Museum sends off 'A Life in the Wild' exhibit with free festival on Jan. 21

Families are invited to come meet wildlife and participate in fun activities at the Wild West Wildlife Festival.

By on Wed, Jan 4, 2023 at 2:34 pm

Photograph of a grizzly bear catching a fish as it leaps out of a river.
Thomas D. Mangelsen
Catch of the Day (1988), one of Thomas D. Mangelsen's photos.
The Briscoe Western Art Museum will celebrate and close out its exhibition of Thomas D. Mangelsen's photography with the Wild West Wildlife Festival on Saturday, January 21.

Drawing from the exhibition's title, the celebration will bring the the "A Life In The Wild" to life.

"A Life in the Wild" been on view at the Briscoe since September 30, 2022, and is set to depart on January 29. The exhibition showcases Mangelsen’s critically acclaimed wildlife photography, which features beautiful landscapes and animals from all over the world. The Jan. 21 festival will give this exhibition a fun, final send off.

Admission to the festival is free for the whole family and includes access to the museum. In addition to interactions with native wildlife, visitors can participate in activities such as arts and crafts, story time, face painting, sun prints, balloon animals and animal track and pollinator projects. Food will also be available for purchase from the Lada Ladies food truck.

Families with kids — or those who are just kids at heart — are invited  to come enjoy the festival as well as Mangelsen's art.

Free, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.

