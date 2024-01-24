LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Briscoe Western Art Museum's free, animal-themed festival returns on Saturday

The Wild West Wildlife Festival features activities that animal-lovers of all ages can enjoy.

By on Wed, Jan 24, 2024 at 1:00 pm

click to enlarge The family-friendly event features various animal-themed educational activities. - Courtesy Photo / Briscoe Western Art Museum
Courtesy Photo / Briscoe Western Art Museum
The family-friendly event features various animal-themed educational activities.
Bison, owls and bears, oh my!

On the last weekend of January — rain or shine — guests at the Briscoe Western Art Museum will have the opportunity to walk on the wild side as part of the Wild West Wildlife Festival.

The free family friendly fest, held in the Briscoe's Jack Guenther Pavilion on the River Walk, features animal-themed storytelling, wild arts and crafts and hands-on experiences with Texas wildlife artifacts — not to mention free admission to the museum and its current exhibitions.

Activities range from make-your-own hummingbird feeders, bison masks and bear fork paintings to education on San Antonio wildlife tracks from the Mitchell Lake Audubon Center. Real animal skins, skull replicas and even owl pellets will be on display, all of which offer windows into the many stories the natural world has to tell. There's something for creatures of all ages — even the youngest, who have the Cub Cove Toddler Zone and Miss Anastasia's storytime to enjoy.

Plus, there's grub available for sale from the Lada Ladies food truck.

Free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., (210) 299-4499, briscoemuseum.org.

