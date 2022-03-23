Briscoe Western Art Museum's Night of Artists exhibition and auction returns in person for 2022

click to enlarge
Donna Howell Sickles, Afternoon Rein, acrylic on canvas.
The Briscoe Western Art Museum is back in full swing with their signature Night of Artists event, celebrating leading contemporary Western artists and their work. This will be the first time in two years that Night of Artists is held in-person, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Opening weekend events for the 2022 Night of Artists will take place March 25 and 26, featuring almost 300 works from 78 contemporary Western artists. The public exhibition and sale will be held from March 27 through May 8.
Some participating artists include: Mary Ross Buchholz, Nancy Cawdrey, Teresa Elliott, Brenda Kingrey, Bruce Lawes, Stefan Savides, Jim Vogel, Kim Wiggins, and Xiang Zhang.
Bruce Cheever, 2021, Among Giants, Expedition of Jedediah Smith 1828, oil on linen panel.
"Now more than ever, the importance of art in our lives cannot be understated and the fantastic artists and the remarkable works featured this year deserve to be celebrated," Briscoe Western Art Museum President and CEO Michael Duchemin said in a press release. "We are honored to work with a premier showcase of emerging and well-renowned contemporary Western artists and grateful to the collectors and buyers who recognize the quality of the works showcased."
The Briscoe's annual exhibition and sale is the museum's biggest event of the year and serves as its primary fundraiser. Night of Artists benefits the museum's educational programs, exhibitions and public engagement.
