Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Briscoe Western Art Museum's Night of Artists exhibition and auction returns in person for 2022

By on Wed, Mar 23, 2022 at 9:19 am

click to enlarge Donna Howell Sickles, Afternoon Rein, acrylic on canvas. - COURTESY OF BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM
Courtesy of Briscoe Western Art Museum
Donna Howell Sickles, Afternoon Rein, acrylic on canvas.
The Briscoe Western Art Museum is back in full swing with their signature Night of Artists event, celebrating leading contemporary Western artists and their work. This will be the first time in two years that Night of Artists is held in-person, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opening weekend events for the 2022 Night of Artists will take place March 25 and 26, featuring almost 300 works from 78 contemporary Western artists. The public exhibition and sale will be held from March 27 through May 8.

Some participating artists include: Mary Ross Buchholz, Nancy Cawdrey, Teresa Elliott, Brenda Kingrey, Bruce Lawes, Stefan Savides, Jim Vogel, Kim Wiggins, and Xiang Zhang.

click to enlarge Bruce Cheever, 2021, Among Giants, Expedition of Jedediah Smith 1828, oil on linen panel. - COURTESY OF BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM
Courtesy of Briscoe Western Art Museum
Bruce Cheever, 2021, Among Giants, Expedition of Jedediah Smith 1828, oil on linen panel.
"Now more than ever, the importance of art in our lives cannot be understated and the fantastic artists and the remarkable works featured this year deserve to be celebrated," Briscoe Western Art Museum President and CEO Michael Duchemin said in a press release. "We are honored to work with a premier showcase of emerging and well-renowned contemporary Western artists and grateful to the collectors and buyers who recognize the quality of the works showcased."

The Briscoe's annual exhibition and sale is the museum's biggest event of the year and serves as its primary fundraiser. Night of Artists benefits the museum's educational programs, exhibitions and public engagement.

Event details and other information can be found at the Briscoe's website.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange
A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900

A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900
Shiner About a 1.5 hour drive east of San Antonio Head on out to Shiner and hit up the K. Spoetzl Brewery, the home of Shiner Bock beer. The brewery itself is more than 100 years old, making it the oldest independent brewery in the Lone Star State. Tours of the historic brewery are offered daily and are $20. And, of course, every tour concludes with a free Shiner. Photo via Instagram / dixiewillbill

25 small towns within driving distance of San Antonio that are worth a weekend road trip

Arts Slideshows

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange
A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900

A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900
Shiner About a 1.5 hour drive east of San Antonio Head on out to Shiner and hit up the K. Spoetzl Brewery, the home of Shiner Bock beer. The brewery itself is more than 100 years old, making it the oldest independent brewery in the Lone Star State. Tours of the historic brewery are offered daily and are $20. And, of course, every tour concludes with a free Shiner. Photo via Instagram / dixiewillbill

25 small towns within driving distance of San Antonio that are worth a weekend road trip

Arts Slideshows

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange
A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900

A home for sale near San Antonio's San Pedro Park remains largely as it was when it was built in 1900
Shiner About a 1.5 hour drive east of San Antonio Head on out to Shiner and hit up the K. Spoetzl Brewery, the home of Shiner Bock beer. The brewery itself is more than 100 years old, making it the oldest independent brewery in the Lone Star State. Tours of the historic brewery are offered daily and are $20. And, of course, every tour concludes with a free Shiner. Photo via Instagram / dixiewillbill

25 small towns within driving distance of San Antonio that are worth a weekend road trip

Trending

Pulitzer winner Jericho Brown, Judge Nelson Wolff among guests for San Antonio Book Festival

By Kelly Nelson

From left: Poet Jericho Brown, novelist Emma Straub and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

San Antonio T-shirt company BarbacoApparel to celebrate anniversary with maker’s market

By Nina Rangel

Jefferson Bodega is located at 1005 Donaldson Ave.

Pasión Play: Tamara Adira's Arte y Pasión continue to push flamenco's boundaries with Confluencias

By Marco Aquino

Pasión Play: Tamara Adira's Arte y Pasión continue to push flamenco's boundaries with Confluencias

Comedian Katt Williams brings his World War III tour to San Antonio's Freeman Coliseum Saturday

By Mike McMahan

Katt Williams will be in San Antonio on Saturday, March 19.

Also in Arts

German Return: Exhibits at Blue Star Contemporary highlight artists from its Berlin Residency program

By Marco Aquino

German Return: Exhibits at Blue Star Contemporary highlight artists from its Berlin Residency program

Pasión Play: Tamara Adira's Arte y Pasión continue to push flamenco's boundaries with Confluencias

By Marco Aquino

Pasión Play: Tamara Adira's Arte y Pasión continue to push flamenco's boundaries with Confluencias

Pulitzer winner Jericho Brown, Judge Nelson Wolff among guests for San Antonio Book Festival

By Kelly Nelson

From left: Poet Jericho Brown, novelist Emma Straub and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

San Antonio T-shirt company BarbacoApparel to celebrate anniversary with maker’s market

By Nina Rangel

Jefferson Bodega is located at 1005 Donaldson Ave.
More

Digital Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227-0044

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us