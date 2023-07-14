Briscoe's Summer Film Series continues with extraterrestrial Wild West showdown

click to enlarge Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Harrison Ford and Daniel Craig star in Cowboys and Aliens.

Two more films remain in the Briscoe Western Art Museum's Summer Film Series. The annual tradition lives on as the Briscoe shows three Western movies on the third Sunday of June, July and August.This go-round, the theme is sci-fi Westerns. The second film of the series is 2011's popcorn muncher, which features big names including Olivia Wilde, Harrison Ford and Daniel Craig.Keeping with the series' theme in a rather straightforward way,, set in 1873, is indeed about a showdown between the two sets of beings named in its title. An amnesiac outlaw (Craig) awakens in a frontier town ruled by Colonel Woodrow Dolarhyde (Ford), who wants him dead. However, he soon finds out that he and everyone else must set their human concerns aside to address otherworldly threats.