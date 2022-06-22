British physicist Brian Cox brings his Horizons tour to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

click to enlarge Courtesy of Majestic Theatre Brian Cox's Infinite Monkey Cage podcast co-host Robin Ince will join him onstage.

Renowned British physicist and one-time professional musician Brian Cox will bring his hip and approachable take on science education to the Majestic Theatre as part of a world tour exploring the nature of our solar system and its components.In the same realm of influence and expertise as popular scientists Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bill Nye and Carl Sagan, Cox is known for the wit and charisma he evokes while answering big questions about the universe.Science buffs may know Cox from his work on acclaimed TV shows includingand, but no prior knowledge is needed to be entranced by the University of Manchester professor's storytelling, which is enhanced by state-of-the-art-projections of the night sky and points beyond.Cox'spodcast co-host Robin Ince will join him onstage.