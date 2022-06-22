British physicist Brian Cox brings his Horizons tour to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

Cox is known for the wit and charisma he evokes while answering big questions about the universe.

By on Wed, Jun 22, 2022 at 12:00 pm

click to enlarge Brian Cox's Infinite Monkey Cage podcast co-host Robin Ince will join him onstage. - COURTESY OF MAJESTIC THEATRE
Courtesy of Majestic Theatre
Brian Cox's Infinite Monkey Cage podcast co-host Robin Ince will join him onstage.
Renowned British physicist and one-time professional musician Brian Cox will bring his hip and approachable take on science education to the Majestic Theatre as part of a world tour exploring the nature of our solar system and its components.

In the same realm of influence and expertise as popular scientists Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bill Nye and Carl Sagan, Cox is known for the wit and charisma he evokes while answering big questions about the universe.

Science buffs may know Cox from his work on acclaimed TV shows including Wonders of the Universe and Wonders of the Solar System, but no prior knowledge is needed to be entranced by the University of Manchester professor's storytelling, which is enhanced by state-of-the-art-projections of the night sky and points beyond.

Cox's Infinite Monkey Cage podcast co-host Robin Ince will join him onstage.

$54.50-$64.50, 7 p.m. Monday, June 27, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration

Everything we saw during San Antonio's inaugural Pride River Parade & Celebration
@hunsen_abequeer Photo by jplproductions via Instagram / hunsen_abequeer

20 San Antonio drag performers you should be following on Instagram
Take an outdoor yoga class with Mobile OmVarious Locations, mobileomtx.com Mobile Om's motto is "yoga without bounds," and in practice, it's just like it sounds — mobile yoga classes in unconventional outdoor spaces. One of those boundless studios is on top of the Hays Street Bridge overlooking the downtown skyline, where Mobile Om got its start, but the roving studio offers classes at other classic SA locations including Confluence Park and the Mission Marquee Plaza. Photo via Instagram / mobileom

25 bucket list activities to do in San Antonio before summer ends
Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

