Bud Light Pride River Parade & Celebration makes its debut on the San Antonio River Walk Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy of Visit San Antonio Two showings of the parade will be held on the River Walk and the Museum Reach.

The inaugural Bud Light Pride River Parade & Celebration marks the first official Pride Week event staged along the San Antonio River Walk — a bid by organizer Visit San Antonio, the city's chief tourism promotion group, to draw celebrants from both inside and outside the Alamo City.The celebration begins at noon in historic La Villita, where visitors can partake in family-friendly entertainment and music until 5 p.m.More than 17 Pride-themed floats will begin making their way down the river at 4 p.m. for the first of two showings of the parade. An encore presentation will take place at 7 p.m. along the River Walk Museum Reach.