Bud Light St. Patrick's Festival and River Parade will turn San Antonio green this weekend

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon The river will be dyed green on both Friday and Saturday.

There's more to this tradition than dyeing the San Antonio River a slightly brighter shade of green, although spectators can watch that happen on both Friday and Saturday.However, the high point occurs Saturday, when 12 Irish-themed floats carrying bagpipers and other entertainers will drift down for the St. Patrick's River Parade. The parade will take place at both 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, hitting the Museum Reach and downtown sections of the River Walk, respectively.Both days, the Patrick's Day Artisan Show will feature more than 40 artisan vendors selling handmade goods.