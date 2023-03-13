Bud Light St. Patrick's Festival and River Parade will turn San Antonio green this weekend

The high point occurs Saturday, when 12 Irish-themed floats carrying bagpipers and other entertainers will drift down for the St. Patrick's River Parade.

By on Mon, Mar 13, 2023 at 2:17 pm

click to enlarge The river will be dyed green on both Friday and Saturday. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
The river will be dyed green on both Friday and Saturday.
There's more to this tradition than dyeing the San Antonio River a slightly brighter shade of green, although spectators can watch that happen on both Friday and Saturday.

However, the high point occurs Saturday, when 12 Irish-themed floats carrying bagpipers and other entertainers will drift down for the St. Patrick's River Parade. The parade will take place at both 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, hitting the Museum Reach and downtown sections of the River Walk, respectively.

Both days, the Patrick's Day Artisan Show will feature more than 40 artisan vendors selling handmade goods.

Free, 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 17, 1-6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, (river dyeing at 1 p.m. Friday, Mar. 17, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 18), thesanantonioriverwalk.com.

