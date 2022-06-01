Celebrate the start of Pride month with a cycling tour of San Antonio this Saturday

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Robert Petrovic The event aims to empower and uplift the community while promoting exercise and wellness — even in the summer heat.

Grab your bikes, helmets and plenty of water and kick off Pride Month with a casual, 12- to 15-mile ride celebrating San Antonio's LGBTQ+ community.Mixxedfit SA will be providing a hype session and warmup in Crockett Park before Team Taco Cycling Group guides participants on a route touring spots of LGBTQ+ interest around San Antonio.The event aims to empower and uplift the community while promoting exercise and wellness — even in the summer heat.This free event is open to beginners and pros alike, and it could be a good way to find a biking buddy to help you hit all of San Antonio's upcoming Pride events.