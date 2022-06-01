Celebrate the start of Pride month with a cycling tour of San Antonio this Saturday

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Robert Petrovic
The event aims to empower and uplift the community while promoting exercise and wellness — even in the summer heat.
Grab your bikes, helmets and plenty of water and kick off Pride Month with a casual, 12- to 15-mile ride celebrating San Antonio's LGBTQ+ community.
Mixxedfit SA will be providing a hype session and warmup in Crockett Park before Team Taco Cycling Group guides participants on a route touring spots of LGBTQ+ interest around San Antonio.
The event aims to empower and uplift the community while promoting exercise and wellness — even in the summer heat.
This free event is open to beginners and pros alike, and it could be a good way to find a biking buddy to help you hit all of San Antonio's upcoming Pride events.
Free, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, Crockett Park, 1300 N. Main Ave., (210) 370-7743, pridecentersa.org. — Macks Cook
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.