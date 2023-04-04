Celebrated San Antonio visual artist Angel Rodríguez-Díaz has died at age 67

click to enlarge
Angel Rodríguez-Díaz frequently depicted himself in his portrait paintings.
Angel Rodríguez-Díaz, a San Antonio artist celebrated both for his politically charged portrait work and his towering public sculptures, died last Friday at age 67, according to Texas Public Radio
Rodríguez-Díaz frequently starred in his own portraits, which commented on issues ranging from colonialism and sexual identity to war and the environment. In one of his best-known works, Chupacabra
, he depicted himself as the titular creature, suggesting that U.S. Latinos are viewed as exotic outsiders by the larger society.
“If I were to characterize him as an artist, the really unique, singular and astonishing thing about his work is how he used his self-portraiture as a vehicle for social commentary,” art historian Ruben C. Cordova told the Current in 2017
. “He makes a critique of pollution, or fossil fuels, greed, corruption and war in the genre of self-portraiture.”
The San Antonio Museum of Art, the Smithsonian American Art Museum and museums added Rodríguez-Díaz's portrait work to their collections, making him among the city's highest-profile visual artists.
The Beacon, a 28-foot-high sculpture at the Blanco Road roundabout in Beacon Hill, was commissioned by the city in 2014.
Rodríguez-Díaz has shown his portraits since the 1980s. More recently, he added large-scale public artworks to his repertoire.
The City of San Antonio commissioned him in 2014 to create a pair of metal obelisks along Blanco and Basse Roads. The 28-foot sculptures, both embellished with intricate cutouts, were intended to honor Mexican American workers at the former Alamo Cement plant, according to Cordova.
Rodríguez-Díaz was born in Puerto Rico and relocated to San Antonio in 1995 to live with his partner Rolando Briseño, a celebrated artist in his own right.
