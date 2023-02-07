'Chito' Vera and Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC's return to San Antonio on March 25

A bout between No. 4 bantamweight contender Marlon “Chito” Vera and fifth-ranked Cory Sandhagen will take top place at the Saturday, March 25 UFC Fight Night. The co-main event will feature women's No. 3 Holly Holm, the former women's bantamweight champion, against sixth-ranked Yana Santos.
Rising contenders Sean Brady and Michael Pereira also will do battle.
Tickets for the UFC Fight Night go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.
Meanwhile, Vera is coming off a stellar four-fight winning streak. He'll roll into the AT&T Center with a full head of confidence.
Prices unavailable, Saturday, March 25, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, at&tenter.com or ticketmaster.com.
