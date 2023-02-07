'Chito' Vera and Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC's return to San Antonio on March 25

The card also will include women's No. 3 ranked Holly Holm against sixth-ranked Yana Santos.

By on Tue, Feb 7, 2023 at 5:29 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The UFC is expected to have a big year in 2023. - Shutterstock / Cassiano Correia
Shutterstock / Cassiano Correia
The UFC is expected to have a big year in 2023.
It's been almost four years since the UFC has held a match in the Alamo City, and on Tuesday, the AT&T Center confirmed that the MMA promotion has assembled a stacked card for its return.

A bout between No. 4 bantamweight contender Marlon “Chito” Vera and fifth-ranked Cory Sandhagen will take top place at the Saturday, March 25 UFC Fight Night. The co-main event will feature women's No. 3 Holly Holm, the former women's bantamweight champion, against sixth-ranked Yana Santos.

Rising contenders Sean Brady and Michael Pereira also will do battle.

Tickets for the UFC Fight Night go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.


With his eyes set on a shot at bantamweight gold, Vera plans to pause Sandhagen's journey back to a title shot. Sandhagen's goal of becoming a champion in the weight class came to a halt when he lost to the champion at the time, Petr Yan.

Meanwhile, Vera is coming off a stellar four-fight winning streak. He'll roll into the AT&T Center with a full head of confidence.

Prices unavailable, Saturday, March 25, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center Parkway, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, at&tenter.com or ticketmaster.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio Zoo fundraiser allows donors to name a cockroach after their ex

By Michael Karlis

Last year, the most popular cockroach names were Jacob and Sarah.

River tour in honor of Black History Month celebrates African American contributions to San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Guests will learn about the African American history embedded into the culture of San Antonio during the two hour long tour.

McNay Art Museum to host Valentine's-themed lecture on Shakepeare's Romeo and Juliet

By Christianna Davies

This event will feature Kevin Salfen, Annie Labatt and a roster of performers from OPERA San Antonio.

Reigning Drag Race queen Willow Pill finally arrives at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange this week

By Bryan Rindfuss

Willow Pill was originally scheduled to appear in San Antonio last summer.

Also in Arts

Reigning Drag Race queen Willow Pill finally arrives at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange this week

By Bryan Rindfuss

Willow Pill was originally scheduled to appear in San Antonio last summer.

McNay Art Museum to host Valentine's-themed lecture on Shakepeare's Romeo and Juliet

By Christianna Davies

This event will feature Kevin Salfen, Annie Labatt and a roster of performers from OPERA San Antonio.

River tour in honor of Black History Month celebrates African American contributions to San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

Guests will learn about the African American history embedded into the culture of San Antonio during the two hour long tour.

San Antonio-based clothing brand Richter Goods brings its western wear to the Stock Show & Rodeo

By Dalia Gulca

Richter Goods will feature live on-site monogramming for those interested in customizing their purchases.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us