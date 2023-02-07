'Chito' Vera and Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC's return to San Antonio on March 25

It's been almost four years since the UFC has held a match in the Alamo City, and on Tuesday, the AT&T Center confirmed that the MMA promotion has assembled a stacked card for its return.



A bout between No. 4 bantamweight contender Marlon “Chito” Vera and fifth-ranked Cory Sandhagen will take top place at the Saturday, March 25 UFC Fight Night. The co-main event will feature women's No. 3 Holly Holm, the former women's bantamweight champion, against sixth-ranked Yana Santos.



Rising contenders Sean Brady and Michael Pereira also will do battle.



Tickets for the UFC Fight Night go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.