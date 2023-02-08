Classic Theatre of San Antonio's production of Fences debuts at the Carver Center this week

click to enlarge
The Pulitzer-winning play Fences
tells the story of the Black American battle for respect and dignity in sports and beyond.
The play's protagonist, Troy Maxson (Naybu Fullman) — a former baseball player relegated to working as a trash collector in 1957 Pittsburgh — was once excluded from the major leagues based on his race. When Troy's son Cory (Ty Price) catches the attention of a college football recruiter, the father's unresolved feelings about his past threaten to destroy his relationships with his son, his wife Rose (Nerryl Williams) and the rest of his family.
Thanks to a 2016 film adaptation starring Denzel Washington, Fences
has emerged as a resonant and ever-relevant drama that's touched the lives of millions.
Presented by the Classic Theatre of San Antonio, this local run will feature a series of Community Nights, including Free Admission for Students Nights, Pride Night, ASL Night and a performance followed by a community talkback.
The Classic also will host a book drive for the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) during the final weekend of performances.
$23-$38, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9-26, Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry St., (210) 589-8450, classictheatre.org.
