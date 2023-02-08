Classic Theatre of San Antonio's production of Fences debuts at the Carver Center this week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Classic Theatre of San Antonio Presented by the Classic Theatre of San Antonio, this local run will feature a series of Community Nights.

The Pulitzer-winning playtells the story of the Black American battle for respect and dignity in sports and beyond.The play's protagonist, Troy Maxson (Naybu Fullman) — a former baseball player relegated to working as a trash collector in 1957 Pittsburgh — was once excluded from the major leagues based on his race. When Troy's son Cory (Ty Price) catches the attention of a college football recruiter, the father's unresolved feelings about his past threaten to destroy his relationships with his son, his wife Rose (Nerryl Williams) and the rest of his family.Thanks to a 2016 film adaptation starring Denzel Washington,has emerged as a resonant and ever-relevant drama that's touched the lives of millions.Presented by the Classic Theatre of San Antonio, this local run will feature a series of Community Nights, including Free Admission for Students Nights, Pride Night, ASL Night and a performance followed by a community talkback.The Classic also will host a book drive for the San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM) during the final weekend of performances.