Clip of San Antonio Spurs fan's dismal basket-shooting contest goes viral

'The Spurs have signed him to a 10-day contract,' one social media user wrote, poking fun at the team's losing streak.

By on Fri, Dec 15, 2023 at 2:30 pm

The man air-balled one layup and missed the rim on three other shot attempts during a fan contest as the Spurs took on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.
Twitter / @HubieTalksHoops
The man air-balled one layup and missed the rim on three other shot attempts during a fan contest as the Spurs took on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.
The San Antonio Spurs weren't the only ones having a bad day Wednesday.

During the team's home loss to LeBron James and Lakers, its crew called on a member of the U.S. Air Force to participate in one of the many fan contests that happen during timeouts. Unfortunately, the poor guy couldn’t make a shot to save his life.

And now, adding to the embarrassment, his Charlie Brown moment has been immortalized on social media.

The now-viral video clip of the fan's dismal performance shows him airball a layup before completely missing the rim on three other shot attempts.

“My boy is hooping, that boy hooping, man,” someone — presumably the guy who shot the video — can be heard saying as the airman shoots bricks.

The clip was first shared Thursday afternoon by sports-media company Overtime’s account on X. Since then, it's garnered 11.9 million views. Ouch.

“I feel bad posting this but that first shot got me crying real tears,” Overtime tweeted when it shared the footage.
NBA fan account @HubieTalksHoops also shared the video.

“The Spurs have signed him to a 10-day [contract],” @HubieTalksHoops quipped, poking fun at the Silver and Black's horrendous regular season performance so far.
Indeed, the Spurs' loss to the Lakers upped its losing streak to 18 games.

However, San Antonio will get its chance to snap that streak Friday in a home rematch against LeBron and crew.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

