Comedian and SNL alum John Mulaney to perform at San Antonio's AT&T Center this fall

The local stop is part of the comedian's From Scratch tour, his first since exiting rehab.

By on Tue, Jun 14, 2022 at 1:38 pm

click to enlarge Comic John Mulaney this week added 30 dates, including San Antonio, to his fall tour. - COURTESY PHOTO / JOHN MULANEY
Courtesy Photo / John Mulaney
Comic John Mulaney this week added 30 dates, including San Antonio, to his fall tour.
Emmy award-winning comedian and former Saturday Night Live writer John Mulaney will hit the Alamo City this fall as part of a nationwide stand-up tour.

On Monday, Mulaney announced 30 additional stops, including San Antonio's AT&T Center, as part of his John Mulaney: From Scratch tour. He'll perform here Friday, Oct. 7.

Tickets go on sale this Wednesday at 10 a.m. They're available at both Ticketmaster and the AT&T Center website.

The From Scratch Tour is the comic's first string of performances since he entered rehab for a drug and alcohol relapse last year, according to People magazine.

Mulaney has won two Emmys — one during his time at SNL for Outstanding Music and Lyrics and another for Outstanding Writing for his 2018 Netflix special.

$49.50-$129.50, 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, ticketmaster.com or attcenter.com.

Tags:

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Arts Slideshows

Watch a movie outdoors Various Locations, slabcinema.com Slab Cinema, San Antonio's favorite purveyor of outdoor film screenings, has something for everyone to enjoy. With film series offered at various locations throughout the city featuring everything from classic James Bond films to the latest blockbusters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you're sure to find a movie to suit your (and your friends' and family's) tastes. Photo via Instagram / slabcinema

25 bucket list activities to do in San Antonio before summer ends
Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
Schlitterbahn Waterpark New Braunfels 400 N. Liberty Ave., New Braunfels, (830) 625-2351, schlitterbahn.com Perhaps Central Texas’ favorite summer destination, this Schlitterbahn outpost pretty much gives you four water parks in one. This park is located on the Comal River, using the space for tube chutes, rides, tube slides and pools using the spring-fed river water. That means the water is always a cool 72 degrees! There’s plenty of ways to cool down and have fun, so make it a point to explore it all! Photo via Instagram / bahnnewbraunfels

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
The St. Anthony, A Luxury Collection Hotel 300 E. Travis St., (210) 227-4392, marriott.com Check into this posh downtown hotel and treat yourself to a visit to the rooftop infinity pool. In addition to gorgeous views of downtown, you have a front-row seat to Rudy Herrera’s vibrant mural The Last Parade. Photo via Instagram / thestanthonyhotel

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into

