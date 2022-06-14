Comedian and SNL alum John Mulaney to perform at San Antonio's AT&T Center this fall

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / John Mulaney
Comic John Mulaney this week added 30 dates, including San Antonio, to his fall tour.
Emmy award-winning comedian and former Saturday Night Live
writer John Mulaney will hit the Alamo City this fall as part of a nationwide stand-up tour.
On Monday, Mulaney announced 30 additional stops, including San Antonio's AT&T Center, as part of his John Mulaney: From Scratch tour. He'll perform here Friday, Oct. 7.
Tickets go on sale this Wednesday at 10 a.m. They're available at both Ticketmaster
and the AT&T Center website
.
The From Scratch Tour is the comic's first string of performances since he entered rehab for a drug and alcohol relapse last year, according to People magazine.
Mulaney has won two Emmys
— one during his time at SNL
for Outstanding Music and Lyrics and another for Outstanding Writing for his 2018 Netflix special.
$49.50-$129.50, 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, ticketmaster.com or attcenter.com.
