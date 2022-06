Comedian and SNL alum John Mulaney to perform at San Antonio's AT&T Center this fall

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / John Mulaney Comic John Mulaney this week added 30 dates, including San Antonio, to his fall tour.

Emmy award-winning comedian and formerwriter John Mulaney will hit the Alamo City this fall as part of a nationwide stand-up tour.On Monday, Mulaney announced 30 additional stops, including San Antonio's AT&T Center, as part of his John Mulaney: From Scratch tour. He'll perform here Friday, Oct. 7.Tickets go on sale this Wednesday at 10 a.m. They're available at both Ticketmaster and the AT&T Center website The From Scratch Tour is the comic's first string of performances since he entered rehab for a drug and alcohol relapse last year, according to People magazine Mulaney has won two Emmys — one during his time atfor Outstanding Music and Lyrics and another for Outstanding Writing for his 2018 Netflix special.