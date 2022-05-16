Comedian Bill Burr will make December stop at San Antonio's AT&T Center

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / AT&T Center
Bill Burr's net Netflix Special "Friends Who Kill," drops on June 6.
Grammy-nominated comedian Bill Burr will perform Dec. 17 at San Antonio’s AT&T Center as part of his Bill Burr (Slight Return) tour.
Pre-sale tickets become available this Wednesday at 2 p.m and can be accessed using the code “BREAKING.” General tickets will be available starting Friday at 10 a.m. Both are available at ticketmaster.com
or attcenter.com
.
Burr hosts the Monday Morning Podcast
, one of the most-downloaded comedy podcasts, and has appeared in numerous standup specials. His latest Netflix special, Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill,
will premiere June 6.
$54.50 -$109.50, 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com or ticketmaster.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.