Comedian Bill Burr will make December stop at San Antonio's AT&T Center

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / AT&T Center Bill Burr's net Netflix Special "Friends Who Kill," drops on June 6.

Grammy-nominated comedian Bill Burr will perform Dec. 17 at San Antonio’s AT&T Center as part of his Bill Burr (Slight Return) tour.Pre-sale tickets become available this Wednesday at 2 p.m and can be accessed using the code “BREAKING.” General tickets will be available starting Friday at 10 a.m. Both are available at ticketmaster.com or attcenter.com Burr hosts the, one of the most-downloaded comedy podcasts, and has appeared in numerous standup specials. His latest Netflix special,will premiere June 6.