Comedian Bill Burr will make December stop at San Antonio's AT&T Center

The Grammy-nominated comedian's Alamo City stop is part of his Bill Burr (Slight Return) tour.

By on Mon, May 16, 2022 at 11:29 am

click to enlarge Bill Burr's net Netflix Special "Friends Who Kill," drops on June 6. - COURTESY PHOTO / AT&T CENTER
Courtesy Photo / AT&T Center
Bill Burr's net Netflix Special "Friends Who Kill," drops on June 6.
Grammy-nominated comedian Bill Burr will perform Dec. 17 at San Antonio’s AT&T Center as part of his Bill Burr (Slight Return) tour.

Pre-sale tickets become available this Wednesday at 2 p.m and can be accessed using the code “BREAKING.” General tickets will be available starting Friday at 10 a.m. Both are available at ticketmaster.com or attcenter.com.

Burr hosts the Monday Morning Podcast, one of the most-downloaded comedy podcasts, and has appeared in numerous standup specials. His latest Netflix special, Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill, will premiere June 6.

$54.50 -$109.50, 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com or ticketmaster.com.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

