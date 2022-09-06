Comedian Carlos Mencia stopping in at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club for weekend of shows

click to enlarge Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club Carlos Mencia created the sitcom Mind of Mencia, which ran from 2005-2008.

It's been more than three decades since standup comedian Carlos Mencia first took the stage during open mic nights at Los Angeles' Laugh Factory.Early in his career, he kept busy, releasing four comedy albums and creating the Comedy Central show, which ran from 2005 to 2008. During that time, Mencia also took his shot in movies, appearing in 2007'sstarring Ben Stiller and 2010'sin which he played America Ferrera's dad.While the comedian's media appearances have slowed down since then, he's still hitting theater and comedy club stages across the country.This year, Mencia landed his first TV gig in 15 years when he reprised his role as the voice of Felix Boulevardez in the animated Disney+ series, a revival of the Disney Channel original that aired in the early 2000s. Felix is the best friend and neighbor of Oscar, the patriarch of the Proud family.