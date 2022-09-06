Comedian Carlos Mencia stopping in at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club for weekend of shows

The Mind of Mencia star will be in San Antonio from Thursday through Sunday.

By on Tue, Sep 6, 2022 at 3:06 pm

click to enlarge Carlos Mencia created the sitcom Mind of Mencia, which ran from 2005-2008. - Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
Carlos Mencia created the sitcom Mind of Mencia, which ran from 2005-2008.
It's been more than three decades since standup comedian Carlos Mencia first took the stage during open mic nights at Los Angeles' Laugh Factory.

Early in his career, he kept busy, releasing four comedy albums and creating the Comedy Central show Mind of Mencia, which ran from 2005 to 2008. During that time, Mencia also took his shot in movies, appearing in 2007's The Heartbreak Kid starring Ben Stiller and 2010's Our Family Wedding, in which he played America Ferrera's dad.

While the comedian's media appearances have slowed down since then, he's still hitting theater and comedy club stages across the country.

This year, Mencia landed his first TV gig in 15 years when he reprised his role as the voice of Felix Boulevardez in the animated Disney+ series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, a revival of the Disney Channel original that aired in the early 2000s. Felix is the best friend and neighbor of Oscar, the patriarch of the Proud family.

$60-$240, 8 p.m. Thursday, September 8, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, September 9, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 11, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

Arts Slideshows

All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022

All the fantastic cosplay we saw at San Antonio anime convention San Japan 2022
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at Oxen Free Collective's Fotoseptiembre pop-up event in San Antonio
San Antonio has a ton of influencers — here are the ones you should be following

San Antonio has a ton of influencers — here are the ones you should be following
Natural Bridge Caverns 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Rd., (210) 651-6101, naturalbridgecaverns.com Right in San Antonio's backyard is the largest known commercial caverns in the state of Texas. In 1960, students from St. Mary's University were granted permission to explore the area and were convinced that underground passages would be found underneath a 60 foot limestone slab bridge. Sure enough, one of the students felt a draft from a rubble-filled crawlway — meaning there were additional passages. Today, you can explore the caverns through different tours. Photo courtesy of Natural Bridge Caverns

15 Texas caves worth a road trip from San Antonio

15 Texas caves worth a road trip from San Antonio

