Comedian Gabriel Iglesias returns to San Antonio for a show at the AT&T Center on Saturday

click to enlarge Jose Guerrero Iglesias was supposed to film a special in San Antonio in 2021, but was unable to due to catching COVID-19.

The last time Gabriel Iglesias was in San Antonio, the superstar comedian committed to nearly an entire month of performances at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, which was supposed to end with him recording a new Netflix special. However, a few days before the big night, Iglesias caught COVID-19 and canceled the remaining handful of shows.Unfortunately, Iglesias never got the opportunity to shoot that special in San Antonio. Instead, the new special, which premieres on Netflix Oct. 18, was shot at Dodger Stadium last May. Iglesias became the first comedian to ever perform at the storied field.We won't hold any grudges, though, because Iglesias had to move on. When he spoke to thelast year for his residency, he reminded us that "it's no secret that San Antonio is one of my favorite cities, if not the favorite city outside of being home." So, maybe an SA-taped special might work out in the future.During the interview, Iglesias also talked about his resistance to doing virtual shows during the pandemic. "I didn't sign up for an OnlyFans account," he said. "I'm a comic. I still need people and a microphone and a stage."We're glad to have you back on one of our stages, Fluffy.