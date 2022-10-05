Comedian John Mulaney makes a stop at San Antonio's Tobin Center on his From Scratch tour

In May, Mulaney drew criticism from his fans when he brought fellow comedian Dave Chappelle to open his From Scratch show in Columbus, Ohio, and Chapelle told what some described as 'transphobic jokes.'

By on Wed, Oct 5, 2022 at 10:19 am

During the one-hour set, Mulaney is likely to deal with some subjects that use comedy to deal with uncomfortable truths.
Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center
During the one-hour set, Mulaney is likely to deal with some subjects that use comedy to deal with uncomfortable truths.
Expect actor, comedian and Emmy Award-winning writer John Mulaney to draw laughs from anything including his childhood, the pandemic and his past drug addiction on his new tour John Mulaney: From Scratch.

During the one-hour set, Mulaney — whom Entertainment Weekly once called "one of the best stand-up comics alive" — is likely to deal with some subjects that use comedy to deal with uncomfortable truths. During one show in Rhode Island, he ended the show by reading excerpts from an interview he gave GQ magazine when he was high on cocaine (and eating a bowl of Froot Loops).

In May, Mulaney drew criticism from his fans when he brought fellow comedian Dave Chappelle to open his From Scratch show in Columbus, Ohio, and Chapelle told what some described as "transphobic jokes." Chappelle himself faced blowback for his 2021 Netflix special The Closer, which included jokes about the trans community.

Aside from his standup work this year, Mulaney lent his voice to Chip, one of the titular chipmunks in the live-action film version of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney+. Later this year, he'll play another animated character, "Big" Jack Horner, in the sequel Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

$79.50-$299, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Arts Slideshows

Terrell Castle, a.k.a. The Lambermont Now home to a fancy wedding venue, this historic building was built for the influential Edwin Holland Terrell and fashioned after European castles. The property remained a source of pride until Terrell’s suicide in 1910 after years of suffering with syphilis. Unfortunately, his initial attempt failed, and it took him 10 days to die. Other tragic tales associated with the mansion include a contractor who threw himself from a balcony during construction, and a man who killed his wife and her lover when he caught them in bed together during World War II. Fortunately, the 12,000 square foot building is expansive enough to accommodate plenty of guests, so couples shouldn’t be too worried about ghastly wedding crashers. Photo via Instagram / sunset.in.sa

San Antonio's spookiest haunted locations and urban legends
All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show

All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show
Bracken UMC Pumpkin Patch 20377 FM 2252, (830) 606-6717, facebook.com/BrackenUMCPumpkinPatch Bracken UMC's pumpkin patch is open daily throughout October, from 4-7 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday. The church is also hosting a Fall Fest and Patch or Treat on October 22. Photo via Instagram / _royalchambers

25 corn mazes and pumpkin patches within driving distance of San Antonio
McClain Park 15700 O'Connor Road, (210) 207-3000, sanantonio.gov Brian McClain Park, named for a student who was killed in the Texas A&M bonfire collapse of 1999, is one of the lesser-known parks in SA. What it’s most known for, actually, is the 18-hole disc golf course, perfect for a fun day out with your buds. Photo via Instagram / itsemilyschmitty

22 scenic San Antonio-area parks to visit for a breath of fresh air this fall

