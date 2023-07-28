Comedian Tim Heidecker brings 'The Two Tims' tour to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Empire Theatre
Tim Heidecker's "The Two TIms" tour comes to the Majestic Theater on Aug. 2.
Initially gaining traction on Adult Swim's Tim and Eric's Awesome Show
, Great Job!
alongside his comedy partner Eric Wareheim, Tim Heidecker is much more than just one-half of a witty duo: he's a musician and an intentionally bad stand-up comic.
The "Two Tims" tour is a double-act in which Heidecker showcases both his "No More Bullshit" character — where he performs as a narcissistic, inept standup comedian making his way through painfully unfunny material — and revealing his side as a sincere musician supported by The Very Good Band.
The first half promises Heidecker in the way people usually know him, but the cheeky, character-playing Tim is a foil to the musician Tim, whose latest album High School
presents earnest reflections on his youth and personal experiences.
$39.50 and up, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
