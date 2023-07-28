LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Comedian Tim Heidecker brings 'The Two Tims' tour to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

The tour is a double-act in which Heidecker showcases both his 'No More Bullshit' character and reveals his work as a sincere musician.

By on Fri, Jul 28, 2023 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge Tim Heidecker's "The Two TIms" tour comes to the Majestic Theater on Aug. 2. - Courtesy Photo / Empire Theatre
Courtesy Photo / Empire Theatre
Tim Heidecker's "The Two TIms" tour comes to the Majestic Theater on Aug. 2.
Initially gaining traction on Adult Swim's Tim and Eric's Awesome Show, Great Job! alongside his comedy partner Eric Wareheim, Tim Heidecker is much more than just one-half of a witty duo: he's a musician and an intentionally bad stand-up comic.

The "Two Tims" tour is a double-act in which Heidecker showcases both his "No More Bullshit" character — where he performs as a narcissistic, inept standup comedian making his way through painfully unfunny material — and revealing his side as a sincere musician supported by The Very Good Band.

The first half promises Heidecker in the way people usually know him, but the cheeky, character-playing Tim is a foil to the musician Tim, whose latest album High School presents earnest reflections on his youth and personal experiences.

$39.50 and up, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

