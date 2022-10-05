Comedian Tom Papa comes to San Antonio's Empire Theatre Thursday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Empire Theatre Among his film credits, Tom Papa also appeared in Rob Zombie's 2019 movie 3 From Hell.

Tom Papa got his start doing standup in the early '90s and has since crossed over into multiple creative outlets, appearing on podcasts, radio, TV and in movies.He toured with Jerry Seinfeld in 2005, which seems appropriate given the wealth of YouTube clips showing off Papa's observational comedy skills. His riffs on Disney theme parks and the advantages of marriage serve as good introductions to his style.Papa has also starred in five standup specials, including, directed by Rob Zombie. And his association with Zombie doesn't stop there. Papa showed up in the shock rocker-turned-horror maestro's 2019 movieThe comedian's other film credits include Steven Soderbergh'sand. Somehow, the comic also finds time to host the SiriusXM showand is frequently featured on Chris Thile's show