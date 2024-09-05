TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Comic Jo Koy says to expect to hear from his family when he plays San Antonio

Koy, known for jokes about his Filipino American upbringing, will perform Saturday, Sept. 7, at Frost Bank Center.

By on Thu, Sep 5, 2024 at 1:39 pm

click to enlarge Jo Koy's stories about his mother and son have long been part of his stand-up work. - Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Courtesy Photo / Frost Bank Center
Jo Koy's stories about his mother and son have long been part of his stand-up work.
Comedian Jo Koy’s mother has long been front-and-center in his work.

The 53-year-old stand-up frequently weaves stories of her into his act, slipping into her voice and accent as he describes the challenges of growing up in a single-family Filipino American home. In one of his most-memorable yarns, Koy goes into detail about his 4-foot-10 mom’s willingness to direct her sharp tongue at anyone who dared yell at her kids.

In a recent interview with the Current, Koy said audiences can expect to hear plenty from his mom as his Just Being Koy tour stops Saturday, Sept. 7, at Frost Bank Center. He said it’s vital to represent her and other Filipino Americans, whom he said have only recently found a place in U.S. pop-culture.

And slipping into the voice of the 75-year-old matriarch is especially poignant for Koy right now, since health issues robbed her of the ability to use her own.

“I feel like it’s especially important for me to speak for her since she can’t,” he said.

As per usual, audiences shouldn’t expect Koy to pull punches as he delves into his family life. Those familiar with his act know he also riffs on his teenage son’s quirks, including his masturbation habits.

“C’mon, we all do it,” Koy said. “And when you’re a teenager, that’s time the time when it’s OK. It’s way worse when you’re talking about some 45-year-old perv doing it.”

Even as uncomfortably personal as the jokes can appear, Koy said he won’t talk about something if his son, now 21, tells him it’s off limits. Plus, it’s obvious from his act that Koy holds abundant love and respect for the young man, who frequently accompanies him on the road.

The Just Being Koy tour will bring the stand-up to San Antonio for the first time since his badly received turn hosting the 81st Golden Globes Awards in January. Critics and social media snipers blasted Koy’s performance as a flop even as fellow comedians such as Steve Martin, Whoopi Goldberg and Kevin Hart sprung to his defense.

Koy said he’s done wringing his hands over the show. He said he did the best given that he had just two weeks to work with writers on the material. He also blames the entertainment press for looking for quick online traffic by declaring the performance a disaster.

“We’re in a time when people thrive on clicks,” Koy said.

If it seems like Koy has stopped frequently in San Antonio over recent years, that’s because he has. Texas remains a touring high point, he explained. Even when the popularity of stand-up has ebbed in other parts of the country, Lone Star State audiences stay receptive.

“What can I say? Ya’ll like to laugh,” he said.

$39 and up, Saturday, Sept. 7, Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive, (210) 444-5140, frostbankcenter.com.

