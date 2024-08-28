WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Cow Parade art project returning to San Antonio after more than 20 years

CowParade bills itself as the largest public art show in the world, and it raises money for charities.

By on Wed, Aug 28, 2024 at 3:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge An unpainted CowParade sculpture stands on the San Antonio River Walk.
An unpainted CowParade sculpture stands on the San Antonio River Walk.
The public art project that planted brightly painted cow sculptures across San Antonio in the early 2000s is about to stampede back into town.

Next year, the Alamo City will participate in national fundraising art event CowParade for the first time since 2003, according to officials with Christus Health. Created in 1999, CowParade bills itself as the largest public art show in the world, and it draws more than 100 participating cities annually.

Christus Health plans to exhibit 75 life-size fiberglass cows for the exhibition, all painted by local artists. A charity auction of the bovine creations will follow, with the proceeds going to the Christus Children's Foundation, a nonprofit hospital serving children and expectant women.

CowParade is accepting online proposals through Sept. 6 from San Antonio artists interested in adding their touch to the cows. Interested artists can apply online, and those selected will receive a $1,000 stipend.

The organization is looking for designs that celebrate the history and culture of San Antonio as well as interesting and unique creations. Alamo City artist Allison Gregory will lead this year's local artists and produce a cow for exhibition and auction.

More than 15,000 artists have created 7,500 cows for CowParade since it's inception, according to the organization's website.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio's Marriott Rivercenter hosting Japanese-inspired pop-ups during San Japan

By Michael Karlis

Folks dress in cosplay during SanJapan 2023 in San Antonio.

Drag Race superstar Alyssa Edwards performing at San Antonio's Rock Box

By Stephanie Koithan

Drag Race superstar Alyssa Edwards performing at San Antonio's Rock Box

San Antonio's Rock Box is hosting Shrek Rave this weekend

By Stephanie Koithan

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character.

San Antonio Museum of Art to host spooky Japanese-themed events next week

By Stephanie Koithan

San Antonio Museum of Art will offer a free screening of 1998 J-horror classic Ringu.

Drag Race superstar Alyssa Edwards performing at San Antonio's Rock Box

By Stephanie Koithan

Drag Race superstar Alyssa Edwards performing at San Antonio's Rock Box

San Antonio's Hops & Hounds holds adoption drive on International Dog Day

By Adam Doe

Hops & Hounds is celebrating International Dog Day on Monday.

San Antonio's Rock Box is hosting Shrek Rave this weekend

By Stephanie Koithan

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character.

San Antonio's Marriott Rivercenter hosting Japanese-inspired pop-ups during San Japan

By Michael Karlis

Folks dress in cosplay during SanJapan 2023 in San Antonio.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us