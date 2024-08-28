Cow Parade art project returning to San Antonio after more than 20 years

Next year, the Alamo City will participate in national fundraising art event CowParade for the first time since 2003, according to officials with Christus Health. Created in 1999, CowParade bills itself as the largest public art show in the world, and it draws more than 100 participating cities annually.
Christus Health plans to exhibit 75 life-size fiberglass cows for the exhibition, all painted by local artists. A charity auction of the bovine creations will follow, with the proceeds going to the Christus Children's Foundation, a nonprofit hospital serving children and expectant women.
CowParade is accepting online proposals through Sept. 6 from San Antonio artists interested in adding their touch to the cows. Interested artists can apply online, and those selected will receive a $1,000 stipend.
The organization is looking for designs that celebrate the history and culture of San Antonio as well as interesting and unique creations. Alamo City artist Allison Gregory will lead this year's local artists and produce a cow for exhibition and auction.
More than 15,000 artists have created 7,500 cows for CowParade since it's inception, according to the organization's website.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed