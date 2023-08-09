Drag queen Juno Birch brings her extraterrestrial charm to San Antonio on Thursday

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Condé Nast (through Vogue Taiwan) The Juno Show is a theatrical one-woman show modeled after a '60s television program.

Juno Birch, extraterrestrial drag queen, crash-landed to Earth in 1962 and decided to disguise her alien identity by dressing as a housewife of the day, complete with a beehive hairdo and cat-eye sunglasses clashing against her Squidward-toned skin.At least, that's how the story goes for the British-Martian queen, who's bringing her brand of whimsy and flair to San Antonio's Empire Theatre. A theatrical one-woman show modeled after a '60s television program,includes commercials, appearances from Birch's Muppet baby-clone Judith Louise, lobsters, cabaret, singing, dancing and pandemonium — a stunning and suitably out-of-this-world combo.Birch embraces her extraterrestrial drag identity as something that reflects her experience as a trans woman growing up in a place where there were few other trans people with whom to relate. In their absence, relating to characters such as the Martians fromor Miss Argentina frombecame part of her forte.Birch's alien persona also extends beyond drag. She's amassed a YouTube following playingand doing makeup tutorials, and she also creates alien sculptures that blur traditional identity boundaries.