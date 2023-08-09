LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Drag queen Juno Birch brings her extraterrestrial charm to San Antonio on Thursday

Birch's The Juno Show is stunning and suitably out-of-this-world.

click to enlarge The Juno Show is a theatrical one-woman show modeled after a '60s television program. - Wikimedia Commons / Condé Nast (through Vogue Taiwan)
The Juno Show is a theatrical one-woman show modeled after a '60s television program.
Juno Birch, extraterrestrial drag queen, crash-landed to Earth in 1962 and decided to disguise her alien identity by dressing as a housewife of the day, complete with a beehive hairdo and cat-eye sunglasses clashing against her Squidward-toned skin.

At least, that's how the story goes for the British-Martian queen, who's bringing her brand of whimsy and flair to San Antonio's Empire Theatre. A theatrical one-woman show modeled after a '60s television program, The Juno Show includes commercials, appearances from Birch's Muppet baby-clone Judith Louise, lobsters, cabaret, singing, dancing and pandemonium — a stunning and suitably out-of-this-world combo.

Birch embraces her extraterrestrial drag identity as something that reflects her experience as a trans woman growing up in a place where there were few other trans people with whom to relate. In their absence, relating to characters such as the Martians from Mars Attacks! or Miss Argentina from Beetlejuice became part of her forte.

Birch's alien persona also extends beyond drag. She's amassed a YouTube following playing The Sims and doing makeup tutorials, and she also creates alien sculptures that blur traditional identity boundaries.

$38 and up, 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

