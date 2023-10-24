EVO Entertainment will open new South San Antonio theater next summer

Austin-based EVO Entertainment Group is expanding its San Antonio footprint with a new cinema and gaming complex at South Park Mall, according to theThe news comes as the company rebrands as Elevate Entertainment Group following its acquisition of Violet Crown Cinemas, a move that adds 30 screens to the combined company's 172-screen portfolio, according to the publication.The new San Antonio theater, known as EVO Entertainment South Park, is expected to open in summer 2024 and will create 175 new jobs, according to a previousarticle. The complex will house 12 screens and offer dine-in cinema service, a scratch kitchen and bar and other entertainment options.The original opening date for the South Side project was December of 2022, according to the report. Officials with the chain didn't reveal the reason behind the delay.EVO Entertainment CEO Mitch Roberts has been high on the Alamo City area for some time, calling it the "perfect opportunity to join a community we’ve been watching for a while now,"reports.The company also has three other Texas projects in the pipeline, including venues set for Hutto, Prestonwood and Katy.