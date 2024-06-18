Ex-San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White wins championship, loses tooth

White's new team beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 at the TD Garden Monday night. That win secured the Green's 18th NBA championship.
Perhaps the most dramatic part of the fifth and final game came late in the second quarter when White dove for a loose ball. During the scramble, Mavericks Center Dereck Lively II landed on top of White, smashing his head into the floor.
The collision broke one of White's front teeth in half. He ran to the bench, wiped away the blood and jumped back into the game, hitting a three-pointer seconds later.
"I said, eff that tooth," White told NBC Sports Boston after the game.
Although White was traded to the Celtics in 2022, he's long been an Alamo City fan favorite. The Silver and Black even played a tribute video to White during his first game against the Spurs in a Celtics uniform.
San Antonio put its continued respect and admiration for White on full display in social media posts following the Celtics’ championship victory.
"Derrick White is awesome… Would love for him to eventually make his way back home to the Spurs," X user @ourtradingcards wrote.
Other San Antonio fans praised White's toughness after busting his tooth. Some even chalked up that resiliency to his time playing for a certain team.
Congrats champ!
"Derrick White is one tough mf," @SpursCulture tweeted.
"And where did he learn that??? SATX baby," user @bowtie_dad replied.
Even White's former team congratulated him and the Celtics on becoming NBA champions.
While some San Antonio fans weren't as excited for White — or the Celtics — as others. local sports personality Carolina Teague tweeted that folks need to get over him no longer being a Spur.
"Shaming Spurs fans for celebrating Derrick White's championship is the equivalent of being bitter because your ex got married," Teague said. "It's okay to walk and chew gum at the same time."
White and the Celtics are now heading to Miami to celebrate their big win. Then, on Friday, they'll return to Beantown for a championship parade, Boston sports radio station 98.5 FM reports.
It’s okay to walk and chew gum at the same time! 🤍🤎#NBAFINALS
Fans hoping for White's return to San Antonio should note the Celtics reportedly plan to offer Jason Tatum a five-year, $315 million extension. With White's contract set to expire after next season, it's always possible he could wind up back in a Spurs jersey.
One can only dream.
