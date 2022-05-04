FL!GHT Gallery showcases Michael W. Hall's abstract works in solo exhibition this month

click to enlarge Michael W. Hall Michael W. Hall's work is inspired by personal travel, freight trains and railroads.

Dynamic, vibrantly colored paintings highlight Michael W. Hall's first solo show in San Antonio, "Time Has Changed my Mind."The exhibition at FL!GHT Gallery explores satisfying abstractions through the handmade nature of the painter and muralist's work, which is inspired by personal travel, freight trains and railroads.The show's opening will take place May 6 during the monthly First Friday art walk, while a May 5 preview night will provide an early look for those looking to avoid the crowds.Hall has exhibited in New York City, Philadelphia, Seattle, Austin and Dallas, among other U.S. cities. His San Antonio show will be on view until May 29.