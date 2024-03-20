Flamenco artist Belen Maya to perform one-woman show at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Arte y Pasión
Belen Maya is one of the world's top flamenco performers.
Nonprofit performance group Arte y Pasión is presenting flamenco artist Belen Maya in Yo Quiero Ser Humana
(I Want to be Human
) as part of its 2024 season.
All the way from Seville, Spain, Maya stars in a one-woman show that reveals her journey through the world of flamenco through dance and spoken word.
In 1995, Maya starred in Carlos Saura's iconic film Flamenco
and has been a symbol of innovation in the dance world ever since.
In the show, Maya reveals the discipline and sacrifice it took to become one of the world's top flamenco performers. She also divulges the extreme limitations placed on her as a woman and artist by a tradition-bound flamenco dance industry. No two performances of Humana
are alike since Maya interacts with the audience, producing different results every time.
"Humana
is the inspiring story that displays the vulnerability, imperfection and fallibility of the artist ... showing that creation is made of common, everyday elements that we can recognize in our own lives," Arte y Pasión organizers said in a statement.
A full list of workshops and events built around Maya's performances is available at the group's website.
$18-$30, 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21 and Wednesday, March 27, Brick at Blue Star Arts Complex, 108 Blue Star, arte-y-pasion.com.
