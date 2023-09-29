Former San Antonio Spur Josh Primo gets 4-game suspension over indecent exposure claim

click to enlarge
The Spurs released 19-year-old Josh Primo has not played an NBA game since being released by the Spurs on Oct. 31, 2022.
Former San Antonio Spur Joshua Primo, who was waived last fall after allegedly flashing the team’s therapist, was handed a four-game suspension by the NBA on Friday.
Primo isn't playing for any other team in the league. However, if a franchise were to sign Primo, he would be suspended for his first four games without pay. The sudden suspension prompted some onlookers to speculate
Primo might be close to signing a contract.
“The league found that Primo engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior by exposing himself to women,” the NBA said in a statement. “Primo maintains that his conduct was not intentional and the league did not find evidence that he engaged in any sexual or other misconduct apart from these brief exposures.
“Nevertheless, this behavior does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline,” league officials added.
The Silver and Black abruptly dropped
their 12th overall draft pick on Oct. 31, 2022. Two weeks after he was waived, Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen reached a settlement with the team and Primo.
In a lawsuit
, Cauthen accused Primo of exposing himself on nine different occasions during private therapy sessions. She said she had made the team aware of Primo’s alleged behavior but the organization did nothing to stop him from repeating it.
Cauthen and the team haven't publicly disclosed details of their settlement.
