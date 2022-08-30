Fotoseptiembre's 2022 photography exhibitions debut in San Antonio this week

The exhibitions will take place across San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country and online for the entire month.

By on Tue, Aug 30, 2022 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge Liz Potter's "Wind and Dust" combines Polaroid emulsion lifts and black-and-white panoramic self-portraits staged in West Texas. - Liz Potter
Liz Potter
Liz Potter's "Wind and Dust" combines Polaroid emulsion lifts and black-and-white panoramic self-portraits staged in West Texas.
Now in its 28th year, Fotoseptiembre continues celebrating photography and photography-based art forms through exhibitions across San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country and online for the entire month of September.

As part of the series, photographer E. Dan Klepper's exhibition "A Secret History of Flying" will be available online starting September 1. Described as "part sci-fi, part steampunk and part West Texas lore," the show features "a series of composite images that offer a slanted take on flying machines."

With "Instantes Del Teatro De La Vida (Instances of The Theater of Life)" at the UNAM San Antonio Gallery, Mexican photographer Paulina Lavista includes "portraits and everyday moments of life itself." That exhibition is described as a "poetic approach to the image that captures both the action and the spirit of the fleeting moment."

Studio Comfort Texas in the Hill Country town of Comfort is exhibiting "Wind and Dust" by Alpine-based photographer Liz Potter. Her show combines Polaroid emulsion lifts and black-and-white panoramic self-portraits staged in West Texas.

At the University of the Incarnate Word's Semmes and Condos galleries, Mexican photographers Anayantzin Contreras and Jose Luis Rodriguez Ritte will show "Todo Bajo El Cielo (Everything Under the Sky)", which features work about the "tensions between nature and culture."

Free, visit fotoseptiembreusa.com for details and the full schedule.

