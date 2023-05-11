Free convention Pop Madness returns to San Antonio's Central Library on Saturday, May 13

Now in its sixth year, Pop Madness brings fans from all sorts of fandoms together to celebrate authors, artists and content creators of all kinds.
Guests for the event include artists Usagi Wasabi, Hanna Schroy and Mauro de la Tierra, as well as authors Kazu and Amy Kibuishi, Xavier Garza and Tracy Wolff — plus social media stars Chef Mary Lou Davis and Chancla Academy. The event will also feature a Zoom presentation by Instagram celebrity Dean Nicholson of 1Bike1World and cartoonist Kelly Ulrich.
There will be a variety of activities for kids and adults, including crafts, games, reenactments, cosplay competitions, cooking demonstrations and more. The full schedule is as follows:
For Everyone:
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Pokémon Champions Arena (Pokémon Go Battle tournaments, Pokémon crafts, Pokémon card gaming, trading and more.)
- 10:30 a.m. | Dean Nicholson and Kelly Ulrich Interview
- 11 a.m. | Great League Pokémon Go Battle tournament
- 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. | Ted Lasso Chill Corner and the Texas LEGO User Group
- 12 p.m. | Ultra league Battle Tournament
- 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. | Cosplay Cooking Demo with Geeks and Grubs
- 12 p.m.-3 p.m. | Escape Rooms
- 12 p.m. | Vinland Vikings Battle Demonstration
- 1 p.m. | Mystical Goddess Belly Dancers
- 1 p.m. | Make Your Own Funko Pop-inspired figurine
- 1 p.m. | Pokémon Lotteria
- 4 p.m. | Cosplay Contest for Adults (19 and older) & Teens (12-18)
- 10 a.m. | Super Hero Story Time
- 11 a.m. & 12 p.m. | Tom Kinsey Nature Program
- 1:30 p.m. | Kazu and Amy Kibuishi Author and Artist Talk
- 3 p.m. | Children's Cavalcade Children can show off their costumes
- 11 a.m.-3 p.m. | Children’s Crafts
