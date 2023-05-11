Free convention Pop Madness returns to San Antonio's Central Library on Saturday, May 13

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Public Library This free event brings together a vast array of fandoms.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Pokémon Champions Arena (Pokémon Go Battle tournaments, Pokémon crafts, Pokémon card gaming, trading and more.)

10:30 a.m. | Dean Nicholson and Kelly Ulrich Interview

11 a.m. | Great League Pokémon Go Battle tournament

11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. | Ted Lasso Chill Corner and the Texas LEGO User Group

12 p.m. | Ultra league Battle Tournament

12 p.m. and 2 p.m. | Cosplay Cooking Demo with Geeks and Grubs

12 p.m.-3 p.m. | Escape Rooms

12 p.m. | Vinland Vikings Battle Demonstration

1 p.m. | Mystical Goddess Belly Dancers

1 p.m. | Make Your Own Funko Pop-inspired figurine

1 p.m. | Pokémon Lotteria

4 p.m. | Cosplay Contest for Adults (19 and older) & Teens (12-18)

10 a.m. | Super Hero Story Time

11 a.m. & 12 p.m. | Tom Kinsey Nature Program

1:30 p.m. | Kazu and Amy Kibuishi Author and Artist Talk

3 p.m. | Children's Cavalcade Children can show off their costumes

11 a.m.-3 p.m. | Children’s Crafts

The San Antonio Public Library's Pop Madness fan convention will be held at the newly renovated Central Library on Saturday, May 13.Now in its sixth year, Pop Madness brings fans from all sorts of fandoms together to celebrate authors, artists and content creators of all kinds.Guests for the event include artists Usagi Wasabi, Hanna Schroy and Mauro de la Tierra, as well as authors Kazu and Amy Kibuishi, Xavier Garza and Tracy Wolff — plus social media stars Chef Mary Lou Davis and Chancla Academy. The event will also feature a Zoom presentation by Instagram celebrity Dean Nicholson of 1Bike1World and cartoonist Kelly Ulrich.There will be a variety of activities for kids and adults, including crafts, games, reenactments, cosplay competitions, cooking demonstrations and more. The full schedule is as follows: