Gender-bending ballet company brings levity to classic dance form at Tobin Center Thursday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts This year marks the troupe's 50th anniversary season.

Self-described as a "gender-skewering comic ballet company," Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo has been performing en travesti — a fancy theatrical way of saying "in drag" — and en pointe since 1974.The group formed in the wake of the Stonewall Uprising, performing on a makeshift stage belonging to the West Side Discussion Group, an offshoot of one of the nation's earliest LGBTQ+ advocacy groups.The Trocks, as they're commonly known, combine a reverence for the art of ballet with a knack for comedy that highlights the personalities of the troupe's dancers. The resulting performances offer an accessible, hilarious entry into the world of ballet.The Trocks continue to celebrate the awkwardness and incongruities of dance with a 50th anniversary season that that includes this San Antonio stop.