Ghoulish Book Fest is back to spook San Antonio readers for a second year

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photos / Ghoulish Book Fest
This year's guests include V. Castro (left), Trevor Henderson (center) and Johnny Compton (right).
Max Booth III and Lori Michelle's indie horror press Ghoulish Books is living up to its name with its frighteningly fast growth. After a successful Kickstarter
, the press opened a horror bookstore and launched a new literary magazine.
Booth and Michelle are now back with the second annual Ghoulish Book Fest, a weekend celebrating literary horror with vendors, panels and guest authors and artists.
This year's guests of honor include V. Castro, a Mexican American author from San Antonio known for her novels Mestiza Blood
and The Queen of the Cicadas
; Johnny Compton, an Alamo City-based author who recently published his debut novel The Spite House
; and Trevor Henderson, a Canadian writer and illustrator known for creating iconic creatures such as Siren Head.
$75, 1-9 p.m. Friday, April 14, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. April 16, Historic Hermann Sons Building, 525 S. St. Mary's St., ghoulishbookfest.com.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter