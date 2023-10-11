BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Guadalupe Dance Company debuts new production honoring Texas' Mexican American leaders

Nuestras Voces: Retelling Our Stories will be held at San Antonio's Guadalupe Theater on Friday.

By on Wed, Oct 11, 2023 at 3:46 pm

The performance tells the stories of Mexican American leaders including Jovita Idar and Emma Tenayuca.
Edward Benavides
The performance tells the stories of Mexican American leaders including Jovita Idar and Emma Tenayuca.
The Guadalupe Dance Company is premiering an original dance production this Friday that aims to spotlight Mexican American leaders and illuminate their stories.

Nuestras Voces: Retelling Our Stories will feature original choreography from the Guadalupe Dance Company and music from Mariachi Azteca de América that showcases the “undeniable resiliency” of eminent Mexican American leaders like Jovita Idar and Emma Tenayuca — both of whom fought vigorously to enact change within the Texas labor force and sought rights for Mexican immigrant workers.

Nuestras Voces will combine traditional folklorico dance with contemporary themes and movement to take the audience “on a journey of enlightenment and empowerment.”

Before Nuestras Voces, the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center’s Texas Author’s Series will be held in the neighboring Latino Bookstore and Gift Shop from 6 to 8 p.m.

This month’s guest authors are John Olivares Espinoza (The Date Fruit Elegies) and Norma Cantú (Chicana Portraits: Critical Biographies of Twelve Chicana Writers).

The free event will include a reception, discussion and special book signing.

$15-$150, 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe St., (210) 271-3151, guadalupeculturalarts.org.

