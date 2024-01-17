H-E-B launches new round of San Antonio Spurs ads featuring Victor Wembanyama

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / H-E-B Jeremy Sochan measures teammate Victor Wembanyama using cartons of H-E-B's Creamy Creations.

Grocery giant H-E-B on Wednesday launched two more commercials featuring No. 1 NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama and other members of the San Antonio Spurs.This round of TV spots from the San Antonio-based chain focuses on its Creamy Creations ice cream brand. In addition to Wemby, the ads feature Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassel.In the first 15-second commercial, "Taller," Vassel, Sochan and the Spurs Coyote measure the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama by stacking cartons of ice cream on top of each other. Spoiler alert: the rookie power forward is 18 cartons tall, according to Sochan's measurements.The other 30-second spot, "Stand Out," features Wemby getting his hair dyed to match Creamy Creations ice cream colors in a bid to get noticed.San Antonio and Austin shoppers can expect to see more Spurs branding at their local H-E-Bs in coming weeks, according to company officials. The chain soon will install life-sized poster cutouts of Wembanyama standing next to stacked Creamy Creations tubs.H-E-B released its first two Spurs commercials of the season, "One Trip" and "One Handed," on Dec. 13.