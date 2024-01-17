LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

H-E-B launches new round of San Antonio Spurs ads featuring Victor Wembanyama

The 15- and 30-second commercials launched Wednesday bringing the grocer's total number of Spurs ads this season to four.

By on Wed, Jan 17, 2024 at 3:18 pm

click to enlarge Jeremy Sochan measures teammate Victor Wembanyama using cartons of H-E-B's Creamy Creations. - Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
Courtesy Photo / H-E-B
Jeremy Sochan measures teammate Victor Wembanyama using cartons of H-E-B's Creamy Creations.
Grocery giant H-E-B on Wednesday launched two more commercials featuring No. 1 NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama and other members of the San Antonio Spurs.

This round of TV spots from the San Antonio-based chain focuses on its Creamy Creations ice cream brand. In addition to Wemby, the ads feature Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassel.

In the first 15-second commercial, "Taller," Vassel, Sochan and the Spurs Coyote measure the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama by stacking cartons of ice cream on top of each other. Spoiler alert: the rookie power forward is 18 cartons tall, according to Sochan's measurements.


The other 30-second spot, "Stand Out," features Wemby getting his hair dyed to match Creamy Creations ice cream colors in a bid to get noticed.


San Antonio and Austin shoppers can expect to see more Spurs branding at their local H-E-Bs in coming weeks, according to company officials. The chain soon will install life-sized poster cutouts of Wembanyama standing next to stacked Creamy Creations tubs.

H-E-B released its first two Spurs commercials of the season, "One Trip" and "One Handed," on Dec. 13.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

