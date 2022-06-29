TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Hangin' with Mr. Cooper's Mark Curry comes to San Antonio July 1-3

Curry will perform five stand-up shows at LOL Comedy Club.

By on Wed, Jun 29, 2022 at 11:00 am

Last year, a video of Curry made the rounds on social media when an LA reporter interviewed him at a filling station about rising gas prices and didn't know who he was.
Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
Last year, a video of Curry made the rounds on social media when an LA reporter interviewed him at a filling station about rising gas prices and didn't know who he was.
Comedian Mark Curry, best known for his lead role on the 1990s ABC sitcom Hangin' with Mr. Cooper, is hitting center stage at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club for five performances.

After starting his career as a host of It's Showtime at the Apollo, the funnyman landed slots on series including An Evening at the Improv, Living Single, Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show and The Drew Carey Show. Most recently, Curry has starred in the Netflix series Family Reunion and in the Bounce TV sitcom In the Cut, about a barbershop owner and his estranged son.

Last year, a video of Curry made the rounds on social media when an LA reporter interviewed him at a filling station about rising gas prices and didn't know who he was. Social media users poked fun at her for referring to Curry as "this LA driver." One local radio station joined in the ridicule, tweeting, "The news didn't realize they were hanging with Mr. Cooper."

$60-$160, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Jul. 1, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jul. 2, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jul. 3, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

