Hangin' with Mr. Cooper's Mark Curry comes to San Antonio July 1-3

Comedian Mark Curry, best known for his lead role on the 1990s ABC sitcom, is hitting center stage at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club for five performances.After starting his career as a host of, the funnyman landed slots on series includingandMost recently, Curry has starred in the Netflix seriesand in the Bounce TV sitcom, about a barbershop owner and his estranged son.Last year, a video of Curry made the rounds on social media when an LA reporter interviewed him at a filling station about rising gas prices and didn't know who he was. Social media users poked fun at her for referring to Curry as "this LA driver." One local radio station joined in the ridicule, tweeting, "The news didn't realize they were hanging with Mr. Cooper."