Here's everything you need to know about San Antonio's Veterans Day parade

Veterans make up 8.5% of San Antonio's population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Military City USA will salute those who served our nation with this Saturday's annual Veterans Day parade.
This year, the parade organized by the U.S. Military Veteran's Parade Association (USMVPA), will depart from downtown's Milam Park at 11 a.m.
The parade will feature Leadership Officer Training Corps (LOTC) cadets from 11 San Antonio ISD schools. Marchers will parade 12 blocks down Houston Street before wrapping things up at the intersection of Avenue E and Third Street near the North Side of the Alamo.
"Our responsibility is to unite our community in a festive spirit, organizing the San Antonio Veterans Day Parade, which is only possible with morally responsible supporters like yourself," the USMVPA states on its website
Some 97,000 veterans live in San Antonio, representing 8.5% of the population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Alamo City also was ranked among the best
U.S. cities for veterans to reside in by online finance blog WalletHub.
