Here's everything you need to know about San Antonio's Veterans Day parade

The parade will depart from Milam Park at 11 a.m. Saturday.

By on Thu, Nov 9, 2023 at 1:41 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Veterans make up 8.5% of San Antonio's population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. - Shutterstock / Steven Bognar
Shutterstock / Steven Bognar
Veterans make up 8.5% of San Antonio's population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Military City USA will salute those who served our nation with this Saturday's annual Veterans Day parade.

This year, the parade organized by the U.S. Military Veteran's Parade Association (USMVPA), will depart from downtown's Milam Park at 11 a.m.

The parade will feature Leadership Officer Training Corps (LOTC) cadets from 11 San Antonio ISD schools. Marchers will parade 12 blocks down Houston Street before wrapping things up at the intersection of Avenue E and Third Street near the North Side of the Alamo.

"Our responsibility is to unite our community in a festive spirit, organizing the San Antonio Veterans Day Parade, which is only possible with morally responsible supporters like yourself," the USMVPA states on its website.

Some 97,000 veterans live in San Antonio, representing 8.5% of the population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Alamo City also was ranked among the best U.S. cities for veterans to reside in by online finance blog WalletHub.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

After viral attention, Fred's Fish Fry will sell official basketball jerseys

By Michael Karlis

Fred's Fish Fry officials said they decided to make an official jersey due to surging demand.

Site now selling bootleg Fred's Fish Fry-San Antonio Spurs gear

By Michael Karlis

Concept art featuring a Fred's Fish Fry logo on Spurs merchandise went viral on social media this week.

Fan-created San Antonio Spurs jersey honoring Fred's Fish Fry goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Fan-created San Antonio Spurs jersey honoring Fred's Fish Fry goes viral

Report: San Antonio Spurs looking at Hemisfair for new arena

By Sanford Nowlin

The Spurs may be eyeing Hemisfair as the spot for a new arena, the Express-News reports.

Also in Arts

After viral attention, Fred's Fish Fry will sell official basketball jerseys

By Michael Karlis

Fred's Fish Fry officials said they decided to make an official jersey due to surging demand.

Site now selling bootleg Fred's Fish Fry-San Antonio Spurs gear

By Michael Karlis

Concept art featuring a Fred's Fish Fry logo on Spurs merchandise went viral on social media this week.

Fan-created San Antonio Spurs jersey honoring Fred's Fish Fry goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Fan-created San Antonio Spurs jersey honoring Fred's Fish Fry goes viral

San Antonio Spurs to host fan fest, watch party this Sunday to inaugurate Frost Plaza

By Nina Rangel

The Spurs' beloved Coyote may make an appearance at this weekend's watch party.
More

Digital Issue

November 1, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us