WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Here's how to attend Boerne's celebration for its Little League All-Stars team

Crowds will line Boerne's Main Street this evening to cheer the passing team.

By on Mon, Aug 26, 2024 at 9:57 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Boerne team celebrates a victory during the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. - Courtesy Photo / Little League Baseball World Series
Courtesy Photo / Little League Baseball World Series
The Boerne team celebrates a victory during the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The city of Boerne will celebrate its Little League All-Stars team Monday evening as the players return from the title game of the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Starting at 4:45 p.m, crowds are invited to line the community's Main Street between Main Plaza and Thiessen Street give the team a hero's welcome, according to organizers. The street will be blocked off starting at 5:15 p.m. to make way for the young athletes' homecoming.

Boerne lost Saturday's U.S. Championship game to Lake Mary, Florida. The 10-7 loss was the Texas team's first of the series. After a Sunday game against Venezuela, the Latin American regional champion, Boerne ended up in the tournament's fourth-place slot.

“The Boerne community has been cheering on this incredible team as they made their historic run to Williamsport, [Pennsylvania],” City Manager Ben Thatcher said in statement. “We want to welcome them home with a party worthy of their hard work and determination that has captivated all of us.”

After the team passes by, a formal recognition ceremony will be held at Main Plaza at approximately 5:30 p.m. to honor the players for getting so far in the league and making their home town — and the larger San Antonio community — proud.

The event is hosted by the City of Boerne and the Greater Boerne Chamber of Commerce.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Sports & Recreation articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio Public Library sci-fi book club discussing Stephen King's Fairy Tale

By Brandyn Miller

Fans have praised Stephen King's Fairy Tale as one of the author's strongest recent works.

San Antonio Museum of Art to host spooky Japanese-themed events next week

By Stephanie Koithan

San Antonio Museum of Art will offer a free screening of 1998 J-horror classic Ringu.

Festival of India to spice up San Antonio's Maverick Plaza this weekend

By Sanford Nowlin

Revelers pause for a romantic moment at 2019's Festival of India.

New production debuting at San Antonio's Overtime Theater deals in art, intrigue

By Sanford Nowlin

Simon Bowler Khan’s Judgement of the Eye will run through Sept. 7 at the Overtime Theater.

San Antonio Public Library sci-fi book club discussing Stephen King's Fairy Tale

By Brandyn Miller

Fans have praised Stephen King's Fairy Tale as one of the author's strongest recent works.

The C& Center of Unfinished Business has landed in San Antonio

By Anjali Gupta

The C& Center of Unfinished Business will be at the Contemporary at Blue Star through Oct. 6.

New production debuting at San Antonio's Overtime Theater deals in art, intrigue

By Sanford Nowlin

Simon Bowler Khan’s Judgement of the Eye will run through Sept. 7 at the Overtime Theater.

Festival of India to spice up San Antonio's Maverick Plaza this weekend

By Sanford Nowlin

Revelers pause for a romantic moment at 2019's Festival of India.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us