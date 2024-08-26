Here's how to attend Boerne's celebration for its Little League All-Stars team

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Little League Baseball World Series The Boerne team celebrates a victory during the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Monday evening

Starting at 4:45 p.m, c rowds are invited to line the community's Main Street between Main Plaza and Thiessen Street give the team a hero's welcome , according to organizers. The street will be blocked off starting at 5:15 p.m. to make way for the young athletes' homecoming.



Boerne lost Saturday's U.S. Championship game to Lake Mary, Florida. The 10-7 loss was the Texas team's first of the series. After a Sunday game against Venezuela, the Latin American regional champion, Boerne ended up in the tournament's fourth-place slot.







After the team passes by, a formal recognition ceremony will be held at Main Plaza at approximately 5:30 p.m. to honor the players for getting so far in the league and making their home town — and the larger San Antonio community — proud.



The event is hosted by the City of Boerne and the Greater Boerne Chamber of Commerce.



"The Boerne community has been cheering on this incredible team as they made their historic run to Williamsport, [Pennsylvania]," City Manager Ben Thatcher said in statement. "We want to welcome them home with a party worthy of their hard work and determination that has captivated all of us."

