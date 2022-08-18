HGTV home renovation show looking to cast San Antonio residents

HGTV's Why The Heck Did I Buy This House is returning to San Antonio for a second season.

By on Thu, Aug 18, 2022 at 11:07 am

click to enlarge The first season of HGTV's Why The Heck Did I Buy This House mostly featured homes within the 410 Loop built in the 1960s and 70s. - Instagram / kimspradlinwolfe
Instagram / kimspradlinwolfe
The first season of HGTV's Why The Heck Did I Buy This House mostly featured homes within the 410 Loop built in the 1960s and 70s.
San Antonio homeowners with abodes needing a facelift are in luck, as HGTV is looking for homes to renovate in the Alamo City, as first reported by MySA.

Hosted by San Antonio resident and Survivor champion Kim Wolfe, the hit TV show Why the Heck Did I Buy This House is looking for homes and people in San Antonio to cast for the show's second season, according to an Instagram post by Wolfe on Wednesday.
The home renovation show, whose first season was also exclusively filmed in San Antonio, follows Wolfe as she transforms and updates homes.

During the first season's episodes, interior designer Wolfe primarily focused on homes built in the 1960s and 70s within Loop 410, according to MySA.

It's unclear whether the upcoming season will feature newer homes beyond the city's inner loop. Even so, those interested in applying are encouraged to email [email protected] to apply.

Arts Slideshows

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con
The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans
Lourdes Grotto Replica, La Grange 936 FM 2436, La Grange, roadsideamerica.com Transport yourself to the cobbled streets of Europe at this Texas version of the grotto at Lourdes, France. Photo via Instagram / georcuzzi

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

