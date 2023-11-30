LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Holiday classic Meet Me in St. Louis opens at San Antonio's Wonder Theatre this weekend

The show's enchanting musical catalog includes the seminal holiday ballad 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.'

By on Thu, Nov 30, 2023 at 1:20 pm

click to enlarge From left: Alonzo Corona as Lon Smith, Lindsea Woodall as Rose Smith, Sami Serrano as Esther Smith and Brian Hodges as John Truitt. - Courtesy Photo / Wonder Theatre
Courtesy Photo / Wonder Theatre
From left: Alonzo Corona as Lon Smith, Lindsea Woodall as Rose Smith, Sami Serrano as Esther Smith and Brian Hodges as John Truitt.
Based on the beloved 1944 film of the same name, the musical Meet Me in St. Louis follows a turn-of-the-century family through a tumultuous turning point in their lives.

The Smiths and their five children lead a comfortable yet complacent upper-middle-class lifestyle until the arrival of the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis ignites a sense of hope and possibility within them. In the months leading up to the fair, the Smiths take on unexpected vibrancy as they shop for new outfits, play practical jokes and — for some family members — uncover new romantic prospects.

When faced with the sudden news that they will have to relocate due to the father's job, causing them to miss the World's Fair, the family members are distraught, knowing they will have to uproot everything they've ever known — and everything they're just becoming acquainted with.

Presented via an enchanting musical catalog that includes the seminal holiday ballad "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," Meet Me in St. Louis tells an unforgettable and ultimately uplifting tale of a family relearning how to love and be loved in the face of loss and uncertainty.

$18-$32, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1-23, additional showtimes available online, Wonder Theatre at Woodlawn Theatre, 1920 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 267-8388, wondertheatre.org.

