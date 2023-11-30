Holiday classic Meet Me in St. Louis opens at San Antonio's Wonder Theatre this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Wonder Theatre From left: Alonzo Corona as Lon Smith, Lindsea Woodall as Rose Smith, Sami Serrano as Esther Smith and Brian Hodges as John Truitt.

Based on the beloved 1944 film of the same name, the musicalfollows a turn-of-the-century family through a tumultuous turning point in their lives.The Smiths and their five children lead a comfortable yet complacent upper-middle-class lifestyle until the arrival of the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis ignites a sense of hope and possibility within them. In the months leading up to the fair, the Smiths take on unexpected vibrancy as they shop for new outfits, play practical jokes and — for some family members — uncover new romantic prospects.When faced with the sudden news that they will have to relocate due to the father's job, causing them to miss the World's Fair, the family members are distraught, knowing they will have to uproot everything they've ever known — and everything they're just becoming acquainted with.Presented via an enchanting musical catalog that includes the seminal holiday ballad "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,"tells an unforgettable and ultimately uplifting tale of a family relearning how to love and be loved in the face of loss and uncertainty.