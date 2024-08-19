Home Run Dugout plans indoor baseball simulation venue in San Antonio

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Home Run Dugout
Home Run Dugout is the only venue that features indoor soft-toss baseball.
Texas virtual batting cage venue
Home Run Dugout will open its first San Antonio location at The Rim, officials with the company said Monday.
Construction on the location is scheduled to begin in early 2025, according to details shared by the Austin-based venture. It will be the chain's second full-sized store after its launch of the original in the Houston suburb of Katy.
Once completed, The Rim's Home Run Dugout will span 65,000 square feet and include more than 30 batting cage simulators. The location will also feature a biergarten mini-field, a full-service restaurant and three bars.
click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Home Run Dugout
The San Antonio location will include a biergarten mini-field, a full-service restaurant and three bars.
Home Run Dugout uses proprietary software to offer an immersive, social gaming experience "suitable for sluggers of all ages and skill levels," company officials said in a statement.
In the chain's game, soft-toss pitches are delivered in the strike zone, eliminating the risk of foul balls. The simulator is projected onto a 20-by-12-foot screen in each batting bay. Players can also watch live sports games while tracking their own batting stats.
“We’re thrilled to continue to expand throughout Texas and introduce San Antonio to Home Run Dugout,” said CEO Tyler Bambrick said in an emailed statement. “We’re confident that a little friendly competition is the best way to bring people together over drinks, laughter and home runs. We look forward to offering San Antonians a new happy hour hangout, game day watch party headquarters, date night spot, and corporate event venue."