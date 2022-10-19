Iconic duo Steve Martin and Martin Short return to San Antonio on latest comedy tour

click to enlarge Netflix Martin and Short's work together yielded the Netflix special An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.

In case you haven't been keeping up with these two legendary comedians' recent exploits, Steve Martin co-created and stars in Hulu's current hit mystery-comedy-drama, which features him playing straight man to Martin Short's memorably over-the-top role as a failed Broadway producer.However, the pair's laugh-inspiring collaborations date back much further and include the 1986 comedyThe comedians also worked together on a 2015 stand-up tour that drew a guest appearance from recently retired David Letterman when it stopped in the Alamo City.Their work together also yielded the Netflix special. Expect the pair's latest SA show to include anything from humous reminiscences about their time in the trade to bizarro characters to Martin's impeccable banjo playing.