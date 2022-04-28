Inaugural Ghoulish Book Festival brings horror authors to San Antonio this weekend

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Cynthia Pelayo
Two-time Brame Stoker Award-nominee Cynthia "Cina" Pelayo is one of the event's guests of honor.
The inaugural Ghoulish Book Festival will haunt the three floors of downtown's early 1900s-era Hermann Sons building, bringing together authors and fans for a weekend-long celebration of literary horror.
The brainchild of San Antonio publishers Max Booth III and Lori Michelle, the couple behind horror-focused small press Perpetual Motion Machine Publishing and fiction magazine Dark Moon Digest
, the event will include panels, author readings, contests, autograph sessions plus more for paying attendees.
Don't feel like sticking around all weekend? Fear not, a downstairs area for book vendors will be free for public browsing.
Guests of honor for what the organizers hope will become an annual event include Chicago-based Cynthia "Cina" Pelayo, a two-time Bram Stoker Award-nominated poet and author; Austin-based author and screenwriter Shane McKenzie, whose feature film Bingo Hell
is now an Amazon original for Blumhouse Productions; and Kentucky-based Laurel Hightower, an author who's also compiled the scary anthologies We Are Wolves
and The Dead Inside
.
For the sake of transparency, we note that Booth is an occasional Current
contributor.
$50, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 1, Hermann Sons Home Association, 525 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 570-7224, ghoulishbookfest.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.