India Fest celebrates Indian culture with food and fun at San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall on Saturday

click to enlarge Drew Patterson / Neptune9 Photography India Fest will be held outdoors at Rolling Oaks Mall this yeaar.

With events ranging from Bollywood dance performances and a fashion show to a Parade of States highlighting the diverse regions of the South Asian subcontinent, India Fest offers something for everyone.Foodies will be able to sample regional Indian cuisine as well as the country's addictive street foods. Fashionistas can visit henna stations, fashion displays and engage in sari wrapping.Whether visitors are looking for colorful home decor or prepping for Christmas, India Fest also promises an array of goods for sale, ranging from clothing and jewelry to handmade art objects.The joyous and colorful outdoor festival is appropriate for all ages, and the performances and celebrations are expected to run into the night.