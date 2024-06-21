SA MUSIC SHOWCASE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 22! CLICK FOR ALL-ACCESS PASSES

Jake Gyllenhaal pulls out of San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con due to COVID

Guests including Chris Pine, Diego Luna, Andy Serkis and Orlando Bloom are still expected to appear.

By on Fri, Jun 21, 2024 at 10:54 am

click to enlarge Jake Gyllenhaal attends the Strange World premiere in London. - Shutterstock / Fred Duval
Shutterstock / Fred Duval
Jake Gyllenhaal attends the Strange World premiere in London.
Actor Jake Gyllenhaal canceled his appearance at San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con this weekend after testing positive for COVID-19, according to event organizers.

Gyllenhaal (Road House) was one of the biggest celebrity names booked for the event, which runs through Sunday at the Freeman Expo Center. The four-day con kicked off Thursday with cosplay competitions and panel discussions featuring other celebrity guests including Chris Pine, Diego Luna, Andy Serkis and Orlando Bloom.

Fans hoping to see Gyllenhaal will be refunded for any tickets purchased for his appearances, organizers said.

Some attendees took to the comments section of Superhero Comic Con's Facebook announcement, expressing disappointment. Some said they traveled from far and wide just to see Gyllenhaal, whose screen credits also include Brokeback Mountain, Donnie Darko and Spider Man: Far From Home.

