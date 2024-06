Jake Gyllenhaal pulls out of San Antonio's Superhero Comic Con due to COVID

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Fred Duval Jake Gyllenhaal attends the Strange World premiere in London.

Superhero Comic Con this weekend

Gyllenhaal (Road House) was one of the biggest celebrity names booked for the event, which runs through Sunday at the Freeman Expo Center. The four-day con kicked off Thursday with cosplay competitions and panel discussions featuring other celebrity guests including Chris Pine, Diego Luna, Andy Serkis and Orlando Bloom.



Actor Jake Gyllenhaal canceled his appearance at San Antonio'safter testing positive for COVID-19, according to event organizers.Fans hoping to see Gyllenhaal will be refunded for any tickets purchased for his appearances, organizers said.Some attendees took to the comments section of Superhero Comic Con's Facebook announcement , expressing disappointment. Some said they traveled from far and wide just to see Gyllenhaal, whose screen credits also includeand