Jesus Christ Superstar comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center on 50th Anniversary Tour

The tour's cast features a blend of rising stars and seasoned performers.

By on Wed, Nov 15, 2023 at 11:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The tour cast includes Jack Hopewell as Jesus Chriist and Elvie Ellis (pictured) as Judas Iscariot. - Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
The tour cast includes Jack Hopewell as Jesus Chriist and Elvie Ellis (pictured) as Judas Iscariot.
The 50th Anniversary Tour of beloved Broadway musical Jesus Christ Superstar is underway, serving up an electric cocktail of salvation and '70s rock to more than 60 North America cities, including San Antonio.

Jesus Christ Superstar subverts the story of Jesus Christ's final days, funneling it through the perspective of his betrayer, Judas Iscariot. Jesus and Judas belt out power ballads as tensions rise between them and the disciple contemplates the gravity of his decision to betray the savior.

The musical's unconventional mix of scripture and hard rock once enraged some Christian groups, but it ultimately invigorated the theater-going public, sparking multiple award nominations and two film adaptations since its 1970 debut.

The 50th Anniversary cast features a blend of rising stars and seasoned performers. Jack Hopewell, a recent college graduate, is making his national tour debut as Jesus after starring in a string of regional productions. Antagonistic frontrunner Judas is portrayed by Elvie Ellis, who recently performed in the national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical Waitress.

Other cast members have previously held starring roles in well-known productions including The Color Purple, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and The Wiz.

$39.60-$124.50, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Extraterrestrial drag queen Alaska crash lands at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange Thursday

By Dalia Gulca

Alaska now hosts the show Behind the Drag Queen of the Year Pageant Competition Award Contest Competition with Lola LeCroix.

Lightscape holiday light display returns to San Antonio Botanical Garden for third year

By Amber Esparza

Lightscape features a mile-long stretch of holiday lights and sounds.

After viral attention, Fred's Fish Fry will sell official basketball jerseys

By Michael Karlis

Fred's Fish Fry officials said they decided to make an official jersey due to surging demand.

San Antonio's Popovich lashes out at senator for blocking military promotions

By Sanford Nowlin

Coach Gregg Popovich suffers no fools.

Also in Arts

Six holiday markets offering locally made gifts in San Antonio

By Macks Cook

The San Antonio Museum of Art's Holiday Museum Market returns on Dec. 9.

San Antonio's Popovich lashes out at senator for blocking military promotions

By Sanford Nowlin

Coach Gregg Popovich suffers no fools.

After viral attention, Fred's Fish Fry will sell official basketball jerseys

By Michael Karlis

Fred's Fish Fry officials said they decided to make an official jersey due to surging demand.

Site now selling bootleg Fred's Fish Fry-San Antonio Spurs gear

By Michael Karlis

Concept art featuring a Fred's Fish Fry logo on Spurs merchandise went viral on social media this week.
More

Digital Issue

November 15, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us