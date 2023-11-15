Jesus Christ Superstar comes to San Antonio's Tobin Center on 50th Anniversary Tour

click to enlarge Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade The tour cast includes Jack Hopewell as Jesus Chriist and Elvie Ellis (pictured) as Judas Iscariot.

The 50th Anniversary Tour of beloved Broadway musicalis underway, serving up an electric cocktail of salvation and '70s rock to more than 60 North America cities, including San Antonio.subverts the story of Jesus Christ's final days, funneling it through the perspective of his betrayer, Judas Iscariot. Jesus and Judas belt out power ballads as tensions rise between them and the disciple contemplates the gravity of his decision to betray the savior.The musical's unconventional mix of scripture and hard rock once enraged some Christian groups, but it ultimately invigorated the theater-going public, sparking multiple award nominations and two film adaptations since its 1970 debut.The 50th Anniversary cast features a blend of rising stars and seasoned performers. Jack Hopewell, a recent college graduate, is making his national tour debut as Jesus after starring in a string of regional productions. Antagonistic frontrunner Judas is portrayed by Elvie Ellis, who recently performed in the national tour of the Tony Award-winning musicalOther cast members have previously held starring roles in well-known productions includingand